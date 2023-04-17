Top 10 RB prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft ft. Bijan Robinson, Zach Charbonnet & More

The 2023 NFL Draft is right around the corner as all teams prepare for one of the biggest annual events of the offseason. The draft allows teams to address holes in their current roster, while also adding building blocks for the future of their franchise. Every position is closely analyzed by draft experts seeking talented players with plenty of upside.

One of the deepest and most impressive positions in the 2023 NFL Draft is the running back position. While this is a polarizing position with many around the NFL debating its level of importance, there's no denying that elite players can help any offense increase its production. Adding one of the top options in this position during the 2023 NFL Draft can provide an immediate impact.

That said, here are the top 10 running backs in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Top 10 RB in 2023 NFL Draft: #1 - Bijan Robinson

Bijan Robinson

Bijan Robinson is the consensus top running back in the 2023 NFL Draft class. He has all of the tools that an NFL running back requires to be successful, including explosiveness, power, and receiving skills. He averaged more than six yards per carry in his final season with the Texas Longhorns and is a name to watch in 2023.

#2 - Devon Achane

Devon Achane

Devon Achane demonstrated his rare combination of speed and power during his career with the Texas A&M Aggies. He's fast enough to run away from defenders with his 4.32 time in the 40-yard dash, while also being strong enough to break tackles. He shed 53 tacklers in his final season, making him an attractive candidate in the 2023 NFL Draft.

#3 - Jahmyr Gibbs

Jahmyr Gibbs

Jahmyr Gibbs possesses the dynamic receiving skills out of the backfield that most NFL teams desire in their running backs. He split his college career between the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and the Alabama Crimson Tide, where he totaled 103 receptions for 1,215 yards and eight touchdowns. His skill set is an ideal fit for the modern passing game, while also having a workhorse upside.

#4 - Zach Charbonnet

Zach Charbonnet

Zach Charbonnet began his career with the Michigan Wolverines before transferring to the UCLA Bruins. The move worked out for him as his final season with his new team was his best, including averaging an impressive seven yards per carry.

He has a massive frame at 6'0" tall and weighs 214 pounds, while still maintaining enough speed to be effective. He completed the 40-yard dash in 4.53 seconds during the 2023 NFL Combine. He is certainly among the Top 10 RB in 2023 NFL Draft.

#5 - Tank Bigsby

Tank Bigsby

Tank Bigsby thrived with the Auburn Tigers as their running back, despite playing behind a relatively weak offensive line. His success came as a result of his powerful running style and refusal to go down on weak contact. This was demonstrated by his excellent 4.2 yards per carry after contact.

#6 - Kendre Miller

Kendre Miller

Kendre Miller was not a top-recruited running back out of high school, but far exceeded expectations during his career with the TCU Horned Frogs. He helped them appear in a national championship game during his final season while holding an incredible 6.7 yards per carry throughout his entire college career.

#7 - DeWayne McBride

DeWayne McBride

DeWayne McBride of the UAB Dragons has been arguably the most productive running back in the entire country over the last three years. He has totaled an enormous 3,507 yards during that time while posting an impressive 7.2 yards per carry. He's definitely a sleeper going into the draft and would likely be ranked higher if his production came at a higher level of college competition.

#8 - Sean Tucker

Sean Tucker

Sean Tucker is a handful for defenders to try and tackle due to his massively compact frame. Despite being just 5'9" tall, he weighs in at 210 pounds of solid muscle. He would likely be ranked much higher if he was able to demonstrate better receiving skills during his time with the Syracuse Orange. He's a bit one-dimensional, which may scare some teams away from him.

#9 - Tyjae Spears

Tyjae Spears

Another player who is among the top 10 RB in 2023 NFL Draft is Tyjae Spears. He demonstrated elite elusiveness and tackle-shedding during his college career with the Tulane Green Wave. During his final season, more than two-thirds of his total yardage came after contact. This is a useful skill for the NFL, where breaking tackles becomes increasingly more difficult. He also profiles as an excellent route-runner.

#10 - Zach Evans

Zach Evans

Zach Evans of the Ole Miss Rebels has a well-rounded skillset that many NFL teams desire in their search for running backs. He can contribute in a variety of ways, including rushing and receiving, while also profiling as an elite pass-blocker. He demonstrated a size-speed combination by running a 4.49 in the yard dash, despite being well over 200 pounds.

