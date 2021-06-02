Top 10 running backs to target for the 2021 fantasy football season 

Every great fantasy football team needs a star running back to gobble up fantasy points each week. Like at quarterback and wide receiver, the NFL is stacked with quality running backs.

Do you choose the workhorse rusher or the flashy runner who picks his spots? To help with your important fantasy draft preparation, we’ve ranked the best rushers heading into this year’s campaign.

Here are the top ten running backs to target for this year’s fantasy football season.

Best running back options for your fantasy team

#1 - Christian McCafferey, Carolina Panthers

An injury-plagued 2020 ruined McCaffrey’s fantasy production. But in the three games he did start, McCaffrey averaged 30.1 fantasy points per game.

He looks to be back to 100% as we approach the preseason and should be at the top of all fantasy football draft boards. The signing of Sam Darnold to be the Panthers’ starting quarterback should increase McCaffrey’s workload this season.

#2 - Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings star running back Dalvin Cook deserves to be one of the first draft picks in your fantasy league. He finished the 2020 season third in fantasy points per game.

If Cook can stay healthy (he has been injury-prone in his NFL career), he should rack up plenty of fantasy points or your team in 2021.

#3 - Derrick Henry, Tenneesee Titans

If you want a safe yet effective running back, then draft Derrick Henry. The Tennessee Titans star is guaranteed to have a heavy workload this season after getting nearly 25 carries per game in 2020.

This heavy workload over the past few seasons could lead to a serious injury but so far Henry has been able to stay healthy.

#4 - Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers

After re-signing with the Packers, Aaron Jones will be determined to prove he was worth the extension to both management and fans. He finished last season as the fifth-ranked fantasy running back, averaging 18.5 fantasy points per game.

If Aaron Rodgers does not return to Green Bay, Jones could see more carries in 2021.

#5 - Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints dual-threat running back Alvin Kamara finished second last year in fantasy points per game at 24.2. The retirement of Drew Brees will only place more responsibility on Kamara in 2021.

Look for Kamara’s rushing attempts to rise while his receptions drop slightly.

#6 - Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns

Although injuries hampered his 2020 campaign, Nick Chubb still rushed for over 1,000 yards while averaging 5.6 yards per attempt. He averaged 18.7 fantasy points per game in the games he completed. It ranked seventh in running backs.

#7 - Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys

The return of Dak Prescott should help Ezekiel Elliott’s production this season. He was averaging 22.6 fantasy points per game with Prescott at quarterback at the start of 2020.

The Cowboys will likely want to ease Dak back into action early in the season so Elliott could get more carries, which would equal more fantasy points.

#8 - Jonathan Taylor, Indiannapolis Colts

The Colts running back had a brilliant rookie season in 2020. Taylor ran for 1,169 yards and 11 touchdowns. He finished ranked third amongst running backs in fantasy football.

The arrival of Carson Wentz should help Taylor gain more rushing and receiving yards.

#9 - Cam Akers, L.A. Rams

Los Angeles Rams Training Camp

The Rams rookie was a workhorse last season. He had 145 rushing attempts for 625 yards and two touchdowns. The arrival of Matthew Stafford will only enhance Akers' production in 2021. Definitely worth a draft pick in the middle rounds of your fantasy draft.

#10 - Saquaon Barkley, New York Giants

Saquoan Barkley is still recovering from an ACL tear last season, so he falls to 10th on the list. If he can return healthy there’s no reason Barkley can’t be one of the top fantasy players by the end of 2021.