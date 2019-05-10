×
Top 10 undrafted NFL free agents who could make an early impact

Florian Hallach
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
23   //    10 May 2019, 17:33 IST

Enter caption

We have spent a lot of time talking about the NFL Draft, handing out grades and pointing out steals from that weekend. With that being said, even after 254 picks there still was a lot of talent left out there and some prospects, who I had rated pretty high, never heard their names called on those three days. Instead they are now entering some team’s practice squad, looking to prove themselves and carve out a role.

Every year there are some undrafted free agents I see making an early impact, who actually end up doing so – Phillip Lindsay and J.C. Jackson in 2018 for example. I think these ten names have the talent and/or are in a situation where they could contribute early on and be valuable pieces for their respective franchisess.

#1 Terrill Hanks, LB, New Mexico State with the Dolphins

Enter caption

This one really made no sense to me. Hanks was a standout player at the Senior Bowl, flashing sideline to sideline in the mold of Darius Leonard last year, who would go on to win Defensive Rookie of the Year.

At the combine he pulled a hamstring running the 40 yard dash, with resulted in a time just below five seconds, which is nowhere near indicative of what you see with him flying around the field. Like a lot of modern NFL linebackers, you have to keep him clean because he tries to get around blockers rather than through them, but his short-area burst and spacious awareness are excellent.

The Dolphins already have a really good linebacking trio, but I had to put Hanks up there because I had a third-round grade on him in a very weak linebacker class and he should have a role on passing downs for Miami at the very least. I also like another UDFA linebacker they picked up in Maryland’s Tre Watson, who I thought didn’t nearly get the recognition during the draft process he deserved.

