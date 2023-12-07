Top 10 wide receivers in NFL 2023 feat. Ja’Marr Chase, Davante Adams and more

Wide receivers like Davante Adams and Ja'Marr Chase have become vital assets as more NFL teams transition to pass-happy offenses. While Chase is still on his rookie contract, he deserves a massive contract extension.

Meanwhile, Davante Adams signed a five-year, $141.25 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders. That was the most lucrative deal for an NFL wideout at the time of signing

As their respective teams have struggled to collect victories during the 2023 NFL season, they continue to perform at a high level.

They are just two of the ten wide receivers who have performed well in receptions, receiving yards, touchdowns, and yards after catch. Here are the wideouts who have constantly edged opposing defenders throughout the season.

Top 10 NFL wide receivers in 2023

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams

While this list is primarily based on the wide receivers with the most yards through Week 13, it also factors in their overall performance. Therefore, a wideout with more touchdowns gets better consideration.

Those with impressive ability to extend plays after receiving the ball are also given a higher regard. That said, here are the best pass-catchers this season aside from Davante Adams, in no particular order.

1) Tyreek Hill

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill

The former West Alabama standout is under a four-year, $120 million contract, surpassing Davante Adams' deal. After Week 13, Tyreek Hill has 1,481 yards, putting him on track to reach 2,000 yards this season. The All-Pro wideout must average 104 yards in their remaining five games to achieve that feat and surpass Calvin Johnson's single-season record (1,964).

2) CeeDee Lamb

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb

The Dallas Cowboys wideout has six 100-yard games this season, including a four-game stretch wherein he delivered 117, 158, 191, and 151 yards. In their most recent match, CeeDee Lamb torched the Seattle Seahawks with 12 receptions for 116 yards and a touchdown. He also became the first NFL player to have at least 10 catches and 150 yards in three consecutive games.

3) Keenan Allen

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen

He leads the league in receptions with 102 through Week 13. He is also tied for fifth with five other wideouts in receiving touchdowns with seven. Fifty-one of his 102 receptions were for first downs. More importantly, Keenan Allen has five seasons with at least 100 receptions, one shy of the NFL record shared by Brandon Marshall and Antonio Brown.

4) A.J. Brown

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown

The leading wideout for the Philadelphia Eagles established an NFL record of six consecutive games with at least 125 receiving yards. While he struggled in their victories against the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills, A.J. Brown bounced back with eight catches for 114 yards in their loss to the San Francisco 49ers. He also had 53 catches for first downs.

5) Ja'Marr Chase

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase

He had a 76-yard touchdown catch during their Week 13 Monday Night Football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. It's the second-longest reception of his career, helping him register his fifth 100-yard game in 2023. Ja'Marr Chase ranks second behind Hill in yards after the catch (506). His 86 receptions put him on pace to break TJ Houshmandzadeh's single-season franchise record (112).

6) Amon-Ra St. Brown

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown

St. Brown is eligible for a massive contract extension after the 2023 season, and the Detroit Lions will be making a mistake for not giving him top dollar. He's never had a game below 14.2 fantasy points this season. Amon-Ra St. Brown also ranks eighth in yards after the catch (410) and tied for fifth in first-down catches (55). He's also the youngest Lions receiver to reach 1,000 receiving yards in a season.

7) Mike Evans

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans

The veteran wide receiver clinched his tenth consecutive 1,000-yard season to start his career. Only Jerry Rice has a longer streak (11 seasons) and the most in NFL history (14). Aside from reaching that impressive milestone, Mike Evans ranks second in touchdown catches with 10. Meanwhile, his 16.6 yards per catch ranks third among wide receivers with at least 50 receptions.

8) DJ Moore

Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore

He is proving why the Chicago Bears wanted to get him in exchange for their top overall pick in this year's draft. Three of his six touchdown catches this season came in their Week 5 game against the Washington Commanders. DJ Moore finished that contest with a career-high 230 yards on eight catches. He is one of only nine players with 1,000 receiving yards through Week 13.

9) Stefon Diggs

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs

While Stefon Diggs is still shy of the 1,000-yard mark, he ranks fourth in touchdown catches with eight. The Buffalo Bills would have struggled even more this season without his high-impact presence. Diggs has 47 first-down catches, putting him in the top ten among all receivers. Hill even named him one of his top five wideouts in the present-day NFL, including Davante Adams.

10) Davante Adams

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams

The three-time All-Pro wideout lags the other people on the list in receiving yards (814) and touchdowns (4). However, he had a 172-yard, two-touchdown performance in Week 3 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Davante Adams continues to play at a high level amidst the change in head coaches and starting quarterbacks that the Las Vegas Raiders went through this season.