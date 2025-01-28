Top 15 NFL stars with most Pro Bowl selections feat. Tom Brady

The Pro Bowl honors the best players in the NFL each season who receive the most votes to participate in the game. It's played between the AFC and NFC and features players in all positions. The following list recognizes the 15 players who have been selected to represent their conferences the most times ever.

Players with most Pro Bowl selections in NFL history

Tom Brady and Peyton Manning

7 players with 12 Pro Bowl selections

Ray Lewis

Champ Bailey

Jim Otto

Ken Houston

Junior Seau

Randall McDaniel

Will Shields

Jim Otto was the first player in NFL history to reach 12 selections during his dominant career with the Las Vegas Raiders. He is currently in the Pro Football Hall of Fame and was also selected as an All-Pro 10 times as an offensive lineman, doing so in 10 of his first 11 seasons.

He is joined by a star-studded list of six other players with the same amount, such as Baltimore Ravens legend Ray Lewis, arguably the best linebacker in NFL history and Champ Bailey, one of the best cornerbcaks of all-time. The most recent addition to this list of 12 selections is another legendary linebacker in Junior Seau.

3 players with 13 Pro Bowl selections

Drew Brees

Jerry Rice

Reggie White

Reggie White set an all-time record with 198 career sacks, but is currently in second-place in NFL history behind Bruce Smith, who has 200 career sacks. Hall of Famer Jerry Rice and future Hall of Famer Drew Brees later joined him on the list with 13 selections of their own.

4 players with 14 Pro Bowl selections

Tony Gonzalez

Peyton Manning

Bruce Matthews

Merlin Olsen

Merlin Olsen was the first player in NFL history to surpass Jim Otto for the most selections ever. He beat the record just one year after Otto set it and then added two more to pad his lead. NFL legends Peyton Manning, Tony Gonzalez and Bruce Matthews, all ranked among the best all-time in their positions, all tied Olsen's record during their careers.

Tom Brady with 15 Pro Bowl selections

Tom Brady holds a ton of NFL records during his NFL career as the GOAT, including standing alone with 15 selections, the most ever by any player in any position. He made 14 of them during his dynastic run with the New England Patriots, tying the previous record, before breaking it by earning one more with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

