Top 20 NFL players with the highest guaranteed money feat. Deshaun Watson, Justin Jefferson, and more

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Top 20 NFL players with the highest guaranteed money feat. Deshaun Watson, Justin Jefferson, and more

Top 20 NFL players with the highest guaranteed money feat. Deshaun Watson, Justin Jefferson, and more

By Habib Timileyin
Modified Jun 03, 2024 16:00 GMT
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions
Top 20 NFL players with the highest guaranteed money feat. Deshaun Watson, Justin Jefferson, and more

Wide receiver Justin Jefferson has been signed to a four-year, $140 million contract extension, with $110 million guaranteed by the Minnesota Vikings. NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero were the first to report the news on Monday, shortly before the star receiver took to Instagram to confirm that he had signed the contract he had dreamed of since childhood.

Jefferson has now broken the previous mark for offensive players who aren't quarterbacks with his enormous agreement. The wide receiver market has also been automatically reset with the agreement.

Jefferson's $35 million average salary year surpasses the $32 million average salary inked by AJ Brown of the Philadelphia Eagles earlier in the offseason. Additionally, that sum paves the way for extensions for CeeDee Lamb of the Dallas Cowboys and Ja'Marr Chase of the Cincinnati Bengals.

also-read-trending Trending

Considering that Jefferson's new contract would guarantee him $110 million over four years, let's examine the three-time Pro Bowler's standing among players in the league with the biggest guarantees.

NFL players with the most guaranteed money in their contracts

It is occasionally possible to guarantee a set percentage of an NFL player's base pay for specific seasons. This implies that the player receives that compensation whether they remain a member of the squad.

Few NFL players have had contracts that are completely guaranteed up until this point.

Deshaun Watson, 28, inked a five-year, $230 million contract with the Cleveland Browns before the 2022 season, which includes an unusual clause. Being completely guaranteed made it the most profitable in league history. This implies that the former Houston Texans quarterback will still get paid even if he is hurt or performs below par.

Nobody has since surpassed Watson's $230 million fully guaranteed contract; however, Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals got very close when he inked a $275 million, 5-year agreement that includes $219.01 million guaranteed before the 2023 season.

The top 20 players in the league in terms of guaranteed income according to Spotrac are listed below:

1) Quarterback Deshaun Watson (Cleveland Browns), $230 million

2) Quarterback Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals), $219.01 million

3) Quarterback Justin Herbert (Los Angeles Chargers), $218.7 million

4) Quarterback Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens), $185 million

5) Quarterback Jalen Hurts (Philadelphia Eagles), $179.39 million

6) Quarterback Jared Goff (Detroit Lions), $170.6 million

7) Quarterback Kyler Murray (Arizona Cardinals), $159 million

8) Quarterback Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills), $150 million

9) Quarterback Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs), $141.4 million

10) Quarterback Matthew Stafford (Los Angeles Rams), $130 million

11) Quarterback Dak Prescott (Dallas Cowboys), $126 million

12) Defensive end Nick Bosa (San Francisco 49ers), $122.5 million

13) Wide receiver Justin Jefferson (Minnesota Vikings), $110 million

14) Quarterback Kirk Cousins (Atlanta Falcons), $100 million

15) Quarterback Derek Carr (New Orleans Saints), $100 million

16) Defensive end Myles Garrett (Cleveland Browns), $100 million

17) Defensive tackle Chris Jones (Kansas City Chiefs), $95 million

18) Quarterback Daniel Jones (New York Giants), $92 million

19) Offensive linebacker Josh Allen (Jacksonville Jaguars), $88 million

20) Offensive linebacker Brian Burns (New York Giants), $87.5 million

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी