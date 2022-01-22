Top 3 HC candidates tipped to join the Texans

The Houston Texans need a new head coach after firing David Culley. He lasted for just one year and it was obvious from the start that he was never a long-term option. That leaves the franchise in the unique position of trying to convince other top candidates that they will be afforded a long-term stay in Houston.

The franchise was in the news late this week after conducting an interview with former journeyman quarterback Josh McCown. While he did have a long playing career and mentored young quarterbacks as a backup, he has no previous coaching experience at any level.

That adds a layer of intrigue to a coaching search that may scare away some big names. However, the Texans represent one of the many head coaching vacancies around the league this offseason, which suggests that there is a wide pool of talent to choose from.

Here are three of the top names that have been linked to the Texans so far.

3 top Texans head coaching candidates

#3 - Joe Lombardi

We begin with the grandson of the great Vince Lombardi. Joe Lombardi spent 2021 as offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers and before that worked for several years as the quarterbacks coach for the New Orleans Saints.

Yes, his last name may give him an advantage, but unlike someone like McCown, he rose up through the coaching ranks from college to the NFL. The now 50 year old guided Justin Herbert to a fantastic 2021 season and the offense could have put up far more points if they opted for field goals more often than going for it on fourth down.

Lombardi represents a proven option who has worked directly with two top quarterbacks in Herbert and Drew Brees over the last few years. That type of NFL experience has him right in line for a head job.

#2 - Jonathan Gannon

Jonathan Gannon spent 2021 as the defensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles. One knock against him is that it was his first year in a coordinator position. Gannon is 39 years old and still learning to lead a team in the NFL.

But if the Texans' "top choices" get snapped up by other teams, then going with a coordinator still represents a better option than someone with zero experience. Before Philly, Gannon spent several seasons working with the Indianapolis Colts' defense.

Ross Tucker @RossTuckerNFL I’ve seen reports that Brian Flores, Jerod Mayo, Jonathan Gannon, & Josh McCown are the “frontrunner” for Texans head coach this week.



McCown & Gannon reports were both today. 🤷‍♂️ I’ve seen reports that Brian Flores, Jerod Mayo, Jonathan Gannon, & Josh McCown are the “frontrunner” for Texans head coach this week.McCown & Gannon reports were both today. 🤷‍♂️

His main competition for this spot is Jerod Mayo, the 35-year-old defensive coach with the New England Patriots. Gannon gets the edge because of well over a decade of NFL coaching experience. Mayo has only been a coach for three seasons after his playing career.

#1 - Brian Flores

Brian Flores is one of the top candidates for several NFL teams. One could even speculate that his firing after a winning season in Miami may have even prompted the Texans to move on from Culley.

Flores even has a prior relationship with Texans GM Nick Caserio, who spent years working with Flores in New England. If Flores were to be hired. he would show up as a proven head coach with experience. All Flores would have to do is work on building better connections within the Texans organization to ensure he stays in Houston for more than just a season.

Anthony Bonfiglio @SuperTexans Brian Flores has been coaching in the NFL for 14 years = EXPERIENCE & QUALIFIED



Josh Mccown has been a player in the NFL for 20 years = INEXPERIENCED AND UNQUALIFIED Brian Flores has been coaching in the NFL for 14 years = EXPERIENCE & QUALIFIEDJosh Mccown has been a player in the NFL for 20 years = INEXPERIENCED AND UNQUALIFIED

But right now, the Texans just want to win and there is no better candidate linked to the team than Flores in that regard.

