Top 3 NFL players over 35 heading into 2022 season

NFL players subject their bodies to a lot of physical demands. They are regularly tackled, forced to the ground, buried under bodies and suffer a variety of hits. NOt only that but they train rigourously day in and day out all year round to optimize their performance. The truth is that an NFL player is only one serious injury away from the end of their career.

Thus, those NFL players still standing at the age of 35 have made it against all odds.

Here, we toast three such NFL players, the ultimate survivors who are still going strong and could play an important part in the 2022 season.

#1 - Tom Brady, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 44

Tom Brady is the oldest player in the league and arguably the greatest footballer of all time. He might even be the best quarterback in football right now. He finished last season with 43 touchdowns and 5,316 yards, which were the best in both categories.

He comes back refreshed from a little hiatus from football, where he first retired only to return. He is mentally in the zone to go again and if there is any NFL player we can always continue to keep playing at a high standard, it is Tom Brady.

#2 - Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers, 38

Aaron Rodgers has now won four MVP titles, two of them back-to-back in the last two seasons. He only seems to be getting better with age. In 2020, he had 43 touchdown passes and five interceptions. In 2021, he had 37 touchdowns and four interceptions. In both years, his quarterback rating was above 110.

NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS Seasons with 10+ INT



Aaron Rodgers 2 Seasons with 10+ INTBrett Favre 18Peyton Manning 16John Elway 16Drew Brees 14Dan Marino 14Tom Brady 12Aaron Rodgers 2

He returns to the Green Bay Packers having signed a new 150 million dollar contract that makes him want to prove himself all over again.

Having not made a single Super Bowl appearance since beating the Pittsburgh Steelers 31-25 in the 2010 season, the window for Rodgers to win another Super Bowl is closing.

For a player of his caliber, a single Super Bowl win in his career seems too low and some think the need for a second is the only thing stopping him from retiring.

#3 - Marcedes Lewis, TE, Green Bay Packers, 38

As the third NFL player on this list, we could have gone with another quarterback, but we chose Marcedes Lewis. Because if Aaron Rodgers has to be a top player in 2022, Marcedes Lewis has to be one too. Green Bay lost their premier receiving threat in Davante Adams. That means other receivers and tight ends will have to share the responsibility.

The 23 receptions and 213 yards that he had last season were the highest he had in all his seasons with Green Bay. He will be a vital cog for the Green Bay Packers, who, as we have previously mentioned, will undoubtedly set their sights on the Super Bowl this year.

