Top 3 NFL QBs over 35 heading into 2022 season

NFL QBs are more important than ever in the changing landscape of the league. In an era of ever-increasing passing, quarterbacks are the key cogs in a side. Now, they are expected to be dual-threat, able to get physical in addition to throwing a great spiral.

The talk of NFL QBs is dominated by the young guns who can do it all, from Joe Burrow to Justin Herbert to Josh Allen.

But as we have seen over the years, experience counts. Some of the more elite NFL QBs may be called golden oldies because they seem to be aging like fine wine. Here's a list of the best NFL QBs above 35.

#1 - Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 44

In any list of grand old quarterbacks, it is criminal not to pick Tom Brady right at the top. This man retired, unretired, and is now back where he belongs, right at the top of the pile of NFL QBs. At 44 years old last season, he was the leader in both touchdowns with 43, and passing yards with 5,316.

Field Yates @FieldYates Tom Brady last's nine seasons:



2013: Lose playoff game

2014: Win Super Bowl

2015: Lose playoff game

2016: Win Super Bowl

2017: Lose playoff game

2018: Win Super Bowl

2019: Lose playoff game

2020: Win Super Bowl

2021: Lose playoff game



2022: ??? Tom Brady last's nine seasons: 2013: Lose playoff game2014: Win Super Bowl2015: Lose playoff game 2016: Win Super Bowl2017: Lose playoff game2018: Win Super Bowl2019: Lose playoff game2020: Win Super Bowl2021: Lose playoff game2022: ???

He looks refreshed and ready to go for another tilt at the Super Bowl. He is not only the oldest quarterback in the league, he is the oldest player too and that he is the first name on the roster even now shows the ability he has.

#2 - Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers, 38

No list of great quarterbacks can be complete without Aaron Rodgers. He will be turning 39 this season, but he is playing better than ever. He was the MVP for the last two seasons, and even though he lost his premier receiver in Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders, he still should have enough to light up the field.

NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS Most recent season throwing 10+ INT:



Tom Brady: 2021

Pat Mahomes: 2021

Justin Herbert: 2021

Joe Burrow: 2021

Josh Allen: 2021

Lamar Jackson: 2021

Matt Stafford: 2021

Dak Prescott: 2021

Derek Carr: 2021

Aaron Rodgers: 2010 Most recent season throwing 10+ INT:Tom Brady: 2021Pat Mahomes: 2021Justin Herbert: 2021Joe Burrow: 2021Josh Allen: 2021Lamar Jackson: 2021Matt Stafford: 2021Dak Prescott: 2021Derek Carr: 2021Aaron Rodgers: 2010 https://t.co/KPq5KK79jz

A look at his numbers shows just how much of an elite NFL QB he really is. Rodgers had 48 and 37 touchdowns in 2020 and 2021 respectively. In that period, he has thrown for just nine total interceptions in two seasons. That is otherworldly.

#3 - Matt Ryan, Indianapolis Colts, 37

Rounding off the list is another former NVL MVP and one of the best passers of the ball in the league. Even in a woebegone season like the last one for the Atalanta Falcons, Matt Ryan got 20 touchdowns.

He is coming into the Indianapolis Colts team and has a good running game to back him up and the offensive corps. Also, the planning is much better than what he was getting in Georgia. A change in scenery might just bring out the best in him.

