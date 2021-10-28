Top 3 NFL QBs to have never won a Super Bowl

Winning a Super Bowl title immortalizes any NFL quarterback who can accomplish the feat. However, not all of the greats can reach this ultimate goal.

A quarterback like Tom Brady is an anomaly with his seven rings. That means he has won seven out of 55 Super Bowls. That leaves 48 more for the rest of the greats who ever passed through the NFL.

Obviously, so many superstar quarterbacks never achieved the ultimate goal. Here are the three best who had legendary careers but could never get their team to the NFL mountaintop.

Top 3 NFL Quarterbacks to never win a Super Bowl

#3 - Dan Fouts

Dan Fouts made eight All-Pro teams and six Pro Bowls during his Hall of Fame career with the San Diego Chargers. He also threw for nearly 5,000 yards during the 1981 season, which was just an unheard of number at the time.

Yet Fouts could never even reach the Super Bowl. His Chargers lost back-to-back AFC Championship Games in 1980 and 1981 and Fouts only reached the postseason a total of four times. Fouts made the Chargers a must-watch on a weekly basis, but the whole of the team was not good enough to win a title.

#2 Warren Moon

Warren Moon made nine Pro Bowls in his NFL career and that came after starting his career in the Canadian Football League. His NFL heyday came with the Houston Oilers as Moon led the team to the postseason every year from 1987-1993. Yet his team never even reached the conference title game in any of those years.

Oilers QB Warren Moon in the Astrodome after a regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs in 1993.

⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

Photo by William Snyder for The LIFE Images Collection/Getty Images Oilers QB Warren Moon in the Astrodome after a regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs in 1993.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

Photo by William Snyder for The LIFE Images Collection/Getty Images https://t.co/FMR93jmg3X

Moon left in 1994 and had two years of success with the Minnesota Vikings before his career started to slow down. He was elected to the Hall of Fame in 2006 and the fact he also never even reached a Super Bowl is a shocking fact.

#1 Dan Marino

Dan Marino should top any list discussing great NFL players in general to never win a Super Bowl. The Miami Dolphins drafted him late in the first round of the 1983 NFL Draft after reaching and losing in the Super Bowl months prior. Marino showed up with a great team at his disposal and the Dolphins were back in the title game in 1984.

While Marino played until 1999, he never reached the Super Bowl again after losing in that 1984 season. That season in general saw him win the NFL MVP and tear up the league. His reputation as a star was established, but the Dolphins just could not build a true contender with him under center.

