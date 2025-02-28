The Cincinnati Bengals missed the playoffs last season with a 9-8 record and could see some changes to the roster. The team could look different than how it finished last season, but there is a chance to significantly improve the squad in the draft.

Let's take a deeper dive into three prospects competing at the 2025 NFL scouting combine and discuss why the Cincinnati Bengals should have an eye on them.

Top 3 prospects the Cincinnati Bengals should look forward to watching at the 2025 NFL Combine

#3. Tate Ratledge

NCAA Football: Georgia Tech at Georgia - Source: Imagn

The offensive line for the Cincinnati Bengals needs to improve as left guard Cody Ford is an unrestricted free agent. Keeping quarterback Joe Burrow upright will be a massive priority for the team, and Georgia Bulldogs right guard Tate Ratledge would be a massive improvement.

Ratledge started each of the previous three seasons and has the ability to be a solid offensive lineman. He also can help the run game as he gets to the second level quickly and effectively. Expect the Bengals to view what he does during the 2025 NFL combine.

#2. J.T. Tuimoloau

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch - Source: Imagn

The edge rushers are a need for the Cincinnati Bengals as the defensive line as a whole could not get pressure as their 36 sacks were tied for 26th in the NFL last year. They have three of the four backup defensive ends being unrestricted free agents, so getting someone who can be an impactful player right away is crucial.

Enter Ohio State defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau. He could use his size to dominate and proved it with 6.5 sacks in four College Football Playoff games last season en route to winning the national championship. He can be a strong player coming off the edge with a middle-round draft pick.

#1. Emeka Egbuka

NCAA Football: CFP National Championship-Ohio State at Notre Dame - Source: Imagn

The Cincinnati Bengals will have to figure out some questions at the wide receiver position as Tee Higgins is an unrestricted free agent this season, while Ja'Marr Chase is on his fifth-year option. There is a real chance that Higgins is not with the team, and the Bengals need to get a playmaker.

Emeka Egbuka will be a solid option as he can step up and be a solid receiver in the slot to begin his career. With an incredible catch radius as he is a former outfielder, he can fit in well with the playstyle of Chase. With Joe Burrow being an elite quarterback, the Bengals should have their eyes on Egbuka.

