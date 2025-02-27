The Miami Dolphins finished the 2024 season with an 8-9 record and missed the playoffs. As they hold the 13th pick in the 2025 NFL draft, the Dolphins are going to be looking to address some glaring needs with players they find in the 2025 NFL combine.

Ad

Miami has a lot of players hitting the free-agency pool so there are some key positions of need. Let's take a look at some players they should be watching in the 2025 NFL combine.

Top 3 prospects the Miami Dolphins should look forward to watching at the 2025 NFL combine

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#3, Joshua Gray

NCAA Football: Oregon State at California - Source: Imagn

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The Miami Dolphins have a clear need to address the offensive line and specifically the guards as both left guard Robert Jones and right guard Isaiah Wynn are unrestricted free agents. The backups for each spot are also free agents, so the offensive guards need to figure things out.

Ad

Trending

Oregon State Beavers guard Joshua Gray is an interesting player as he has five years as a starter in college and was a team captain. He also can play tackle as Gray moved to guard before the 2024 season. He profiles as a guard listed at 6-foot-3, 300 pounds, and he could be an intriguing player to watch for the Dolphins.

#2, Xavier Watts

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia - Source: Getty

The Miami Dolphins are going to need to address the safety position as well with Jordan Poyer, Jevon Holland and Elijah Campbell all unrestricted free agents. They need a step up with their secondary as they could lose key pieces after finishing ninth in the NFL with 210.6 passing yards allowed per game.

Ad

Xavier Watts is one of the best players in the 2025 NFL draft and has a great feel for the position. He can shine in zone coverage and has elite play recognition. This would be a great addition if the Dolphins could land him while also being a fun watch during the NFL combine.

#1, Nazir Stackhouse

Syndication: Online Athens - Source: Imagn

The Miami Dolphins have been atrocious defensively in terms of getting pressure as they finished 27th with 35 sacks and have some major changes coming to the defensive line. The team ran a 3-4 defense, but four of the five defensive linemen on the 53-man roster are unrestricted free agents this offseason.

The Georgia Bulldogs have shown the ability to have great defensive players, and Nazir Stackhouse can solve some massive problems. He had an unofficial 5.16 40-yard dash time at the 2025 NFL combine but should be able to be a good player to defend against the run at a good rate while also applying pressure through the A gaps.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Notre Dame Fans? Check out the latest Notre Dame depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.