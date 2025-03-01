Top 3 prospects the New York Jets should look forward to watching at the 2025 NFL Combine

The New York Jets are going through a complete renovation. With Aaron Rodgers, Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Thomas gone, seemingly everyone is on thin ice. With the NFL Combine underway, the Jets could go in a number of directions.

With the seventh overall pick, they'll have their pick of everyone except potentially the top two quarterback options, Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders. As a result, they may be willing to draft a non-quarterback at seventh overall before returning to select a quarterback. Better yet, they may trade back for an additional pick, which may add another star potential to the mix this season.

The Jets are starting from scratch, which means everything is on the table.

Top prospects the New York Jets should look forward to watching at the 2025 NFL Combine

#3 - Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

Ashton Jeanty at 2025 NFL Scouting Combine - Source: Getty

The Jets thought they might have had a franchise back going into the 2024 season. However, Breece Hall posted the lowest yards-per-carry average of his career and the second-lowest yardage total. If the new general manager wants to turn the page at another big position, they should pick Jeanty.

However, before burning their top pick on a running back, they'll need to be sure that Jeanty's 2,600 yards in his final college season were due to the back more than a dominant offensive line and/or scheme. The Combine could help get them that assurance.

#2 - Will Campbell, OL, LSU

Will Campbell at NCAA Football: Louisiana State at South Carolina - Source: Imagn

Point out a sputtering offense and the offensive line is usually at least part of the problem. For the Jets, who have entertained shaky offensive lines for years, putting a solid foundation around their next quarterback could be step one.

It could start with one of the top offensive line prospects of the year, Will Campbell. It wouldn't be the bold pick, but it would indicate that the Jets are finally committing to rebuilding from the foundation up.

#1 - Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss

Jaxson Dart speaks at 2025 NFL Combine - Source: Imagn

Eventually, the Jets are going to need a quarterback. Even if they pick up a name like Russell Wilson this offseason, they're going to need a rookie. Jaxson Dart could be that guy.

Depending on his performance at the Combine, the Jets could give themselves the green light to draft him seventh overall or perhaps even trade up ahead of the Raiders.

On the other hand, the Jets could opt to wait until the second round if he falls that far (unlikely), focusing on other prospects. Dart is seemingly the top prospect not named Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders.

In his final season, he threw for more yards and a higher completion percentage than anyone else in his conference, per Sports Reference.

