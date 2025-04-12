Top 3 QBs Saints need to target in NFL draft with Derek Carr's 2025 season availability in question

The New Orleans Saints are in a difficult position at quarterback. On Friday, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported that Derek Carr may miss the 2025 season with a shoulder injury.

"The #Saints suddenly have a major QB question: Starter Derek Carr is now dealing with a shoulder injury that threatens his availability for this season, sources say. Carr is weighing options, including the possibility of surgery."

There are various top QB options available in the 2025 NFL Draft, who could either be selected to be the QB of the future or fill the starting role in 2025 and potentially look to the 2026 NFL Draft to secure their long-term QB going forward.

Let's take a look at three QBs the Saints need to target in the 2025 NFL Draft:

3 QBs the Saints should target in the 2025 NFL Draft

#1) Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders is the most accurate QB available in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Saints have three elite pass-catching options: Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed and Alvin Kamara.

With new head coach Kellen Moore, as well as the depth at the pass catching positions, Sanders could be entering a great situation should he be drafted by New Orleans. The Saints could find their QB of the future and their replacement for Derek Carr if they select Sanders this year.

#2) Jaxson Dart

New Orleans has struggled at the QB position since the retirement of Drew Brees. The Saints' offensive unit is too talented for the mediocre QB play they have had in recent years.

Jaxson Dart would instantly help the Saints offense and bring some excitement back to New Orleans. Dart is an accurate QB who has a big arm and is quite mobile. Should he be drafted by the franchise, the Saints may have their QB for years.

#3) Dillon Gabriel

Dillon Gabriel has the skills to develop into a starting QB in the future. However, most analysts project Gabriel as a backup who can fill in and succeed as a starter.

Drafting Gabriel would be a low-risk move that would provide some excitement for the 2025 season. If he succeeds and becomes a star, the Saints have their QB of the future. If Gabriel struggles, the 2026 NFL Draft features Arch Manning, the grandson of New Orleans Saints legend Archie Manning.

