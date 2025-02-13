Top 3 worst fits for Aaron Rodgers after Jets decide to move on from QB

Aaron Rodgers won't be continuing with the New York Jets for the 2025 season, the team announced on Thursday. While there is still some uncertainty around the quarterback's future and whether he will return to play next season, there are some teams that he should steer clear of in the offseason.

3 worst fits for Aaron Rodgers for 2025 season

Former New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers - Source: Getty

#1. Washington Commanders

The Commanders had a strong run in the 2024 season, led by rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. They reached the NFC championship game, where they were hammered by the Philadelphia Eagles. While some may feel that an experienced quarterback like Aaron Rodgers could provide balance to Washington's offense and also help Daniels hone his skills even further, the move might not be appealing for both parties.

Since Rodgers is already 41, he will want to make the most of what's left of his playing career and join a team that will keep him as a starter. Since Daniels has acclimatized well to the big league, the Commanders will want to build their team further around the young quarterback. This would leave Rodgers with minimal opportunities for regular football.

#2. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers have not decided whether Russell Wilson and Justin Fields will remain with the franchise next season. While there is an opportunity for Rodgers to potentially make merry at Pittsburgh, he might not bode well with Steelers coach Mike Tomlin.

Tomlin sets up his offense to focus on running at the opposition goal line, and it's something that wouldn't suit Rodgers, who has an elite passing game. Furthermore, reports suggest there is unrest at the Steelers' coaching staff, which is something that Rodgers would not want to be a part of at this stage of his career.

#3. LA Rams

The Rams won the Super Bowl with Matthew Stafford as their starting quarterback in 2022. However, reports suggest that the signal-caller could leave the franchise this offseason. Although LA could be an ideal landing spot for Aaron Rodgers, the move will come with great expectations.

The Rams have some incredibly talented offensive weapons, such as Puka Nacua, Tutu Atwell, Kyren Williams and Blake Corum. Since LA aims to challenge for the Super Bowl in the 2025 season, Rodgers will need to be at his best. If not, he will have to take the fall for the team's shortcomings.

