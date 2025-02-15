Top 3 WRs Texans must target in NFL Draft with Stefon Diggs set for free agency

The Houston Texans are entering the 2025 NFL Draft with a major requirement at the wide receiver position. They traded for Stefon Diggs last season but a torn ACL halfway through the campaign showed that the deal didn't work out for them the way they hoped.

The Houston Texans currently hold the 25th, 58th, 89th, 127th, 167th and 243rd picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. So, let's take a deeper dive into which wide receivers they should be targeting.

Houston Texans' WR targets in NFL Draft

Emeka Egbuka

The wide receiver from Ohio State has proven to be a consistent presence for the Buckeyes and should continue to be so in the NFL. He finished his collegiate career with two seasons of at least 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns, so he can be a reliable presence for the Texans.

Egbuka could pair well with the likes of Nico Collins and Tank Dell in a starting lineup, so do not be surprised to see the Houston Texans target him.

Jayden Higgins

The Iowa State wide receiver is someone who can really open the playbook for CJ Stroud as he has proven to be a force, while also having the size to be similar to a Mike Evans-type target in the red zone.

Higgins finished the 2024 college football season with 87 receptions for 1,183 yards (13.6 yards per catch) and nine receiving touchdowns.

Getting a 6-foot-4 wide receiver can really allow Stroud to high-point the football and get some additional completions. Higgins has improved each season and could be a solid wide receiver for the Houston Texans.

Kyren Lacy

The LSU product would fit in well with the Houston Texans as the wide receiver has shown the ability to do well throughout his collegiate career.

While he has not really shown the ability to possess WR1 skills in the NFL, he can be another solid target after finishing with 58 catches for 866 yards (14.9 yards per reception) with nine receiving touchdowns in 2024.

He has the release off the ball to be a solid wide receiver right away and is not going to cost a significant draft pick to acquire. Lacy pairs well with the likes of Nico Collins and could make the offense get to that next level if he is drafted by the team.

