Top 5 active NFL QBs who were born before 1994

The quarterback potential in the NFL nowadays is more interesting than ever. The age limit for Joe Burrow, Brock Purdy, Josh Allen, Jalen Hurt, Lamar Jackson, Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurt is 26 or less.

It is important to remember that some veteran signal-callers are still active and not ready to retire. The skill behind the helm has a bright present and a promising future, but for now, let's look at the top quarterbacks in the NFL who are 29 years or older.

#5, Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos (Nov. 29, 1988)

Russell Wilson of the Denver Broncos warms up prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

With nine Pro Bowl appearances and 65% of his games as a starter ending in victories, Russell Wilson is on course to join the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The quarterback's accomplishments, though, all occurred during a decade-long tenure with the Seattle Seahawks. As part of the Denver Broncos this season, he has witnessed everything crumble.

However, we do not believe that a season's inconsistent play can cancel out all of his positive contributions to the league. Wilson has been a top-tier quarterback since joining the NFL in 2012. Only Wilson and Tom Brady have led their teams to 100 or more victories in that time. Since 2012, only Brady has won more postseason games than Wilson, and only Brady and Aaron Rodgers have delivered more passing touchdowns than Wilson.

#4, Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys (July 29, 1993)

Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys looks on prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Dak Prescott guided the Cowboys to the NFL postseason this year for the second consecutive season and for the fourth time in his career. Prescott has consistently been a reliable quarterback in the regular season.

His best talent is undoubtedly his pre-snap defensive reading skills. Prescott put on one of the finest showings of his career — a career full of excellent performances — in the wild card round of the postseason. While he was generally inconsistent in the regular season, he was a key component of the attack that scored points.

Since taking over as the Cowboys' starting signal-caller in 2016, Prescott has been a picture of efficiency, setting various team records.

#3, Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams (Feb. 7, 1988)

Former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Matthew Stafford looks on before Georgia's College Football Playoff national championship game against the TCU Horned Frogs

Nobody can steal Matthew Stafford's status as a Super Bowl champion as a starting quarterback. Stafford joined a select group of quarterbacks who can say they have won a Super Bowl after being good enough to do so last year.

Additionally, his total statistics from the previous year were strong. His ultimate statistics included 4,886 yards, a completion percentage of 67.2%, 41 scores and a league-high 17 interceptions. However, he couldn't reproduce that level this season due to numerous injuries and club troubles, but he's still one of the finest veteran quarterbacks in the entire league.

#2, Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Aug. 3, 1977)

Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs off the field after the game against the Carolina Panthers.

In his remarkable career, Tom Brady has broken every theory about how humans age. Brady never truly lost his edge during the longest and greatest career of any (non-special teams) football player ever.

Brady topped the NFL in throwing yards and scores last season. The season before that, he won the Super Bowl. This year, despite many ups and downs, he still managed to guide his Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the wild-card round, where the Cowboys defeated them.

Brady is still performing at a high level at age 45. He recently broke his record for the most completions in a season. However, he has been quiet regarding his future. Now, it's up in the air whether he wants to continue playing into his late 40s.

#1, Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers (Dec. 2, 1983)

Aaron Rodgers and Randall Cobb of the Green Bay Packers walk off the field after losing to the Detroit Lions.

Aaron Rodgers has the uncanny innate tossing talent that makes him potentially the best passer the sport has ever known. To make the catch, though, somebody else must be on the receiving end. This is likely why he didn't have much of an effect on the Packers squad this year.

After earning the MVP award consecutively for the first time in his career, Rodgers is a paragon of super-efficiency. He intuitively identifies passes that others might never find, and to top it off, he pulls them off. Any situation in which Rodgers is put under pressure or moving down the field results in success.

Similar to Brady, it's unknown if we will see Rodgers after this season, but he has had a wonderful career nonetheless.

