Top 5 Bengals free agents whose exits could hamstring Cincinnati in 2024 ft. Tee Higgins

Like many eliminated teams, the Cincinnati Bengals are turning their attention to the upcoming offseason. Cincinnati was eliminated from the playoff picture despite finishing with a 9-8 record, ending the year bottom of a highly competitive AFC North.

The Bengals lost starting QB Joe Burrow midway through the year to a wrist injury, with Jake Browning taking the reins. They remained competitive as they have some elite players on both sides of the ball but may lose some in free agency.

5 free agents whose exits could hamstring the Bengals in 2024

#1 - Tee Higgins, WR

Minnesota Vikings v Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals are facing the possibility of losing one of their star wide receivers, Tee Higgins.

As they paid Joe Burrow the biggest contract in NFL history, they will have to make sacrifices somewhere, and losing Higgins is a real possibility. Having not signed a contract this year, there's talk of Higgins being franchise-tagged or traded before he hits free agency.

If the Bengals want to hold onto him, they'll have to pay him WR1 money. He would be the best wideout on many teams instead of playing second-fiddle to Ja'Marr Chase in Cincinnati.

#2 - Chidobe Awuzie, CB

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cincinnati Bengals

Former Dallas Cowboys CB Chidobe Awuzie is also due to leave Cincinnati during this upcoming free agency period.

Having signed a three-year contract in 2021, Awuzie was part of the Bengals squad that went to the Super Bowl that year, even recording an interception of Matthew Stafford.

He's since struggled with injuries, tearing his ACL in 2022 and suffering a herniated disc during the 2023 season. In 2023, he lost his starting role to rookie DJ Turner, meaning it'd be surprising if Cincinnati brings Awuzie back.

#3 - Jonah Williams, OT

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cincinnati Bengals

Offensive lineman Jonah Williams is also due to move on during this upcoming free-agency period.

Williams requested a trade a year ago after the Bengals signed Orlando Brown Jr. but later retracted it after being made the starter at right tackle.

Solid offensive linemen are like gold dust to NFL GMs, especially those able to play in multiple positions on the line. Expect Williams to be paid handsomely this offseason.

#4 - D.J. Reader, DT

Minnesota Vikings v Cincinnati Bengals

As well as Awuzie, another defensive piece the Bengals may lose is defensive tackle D.J. Reader. Regarded as one of the best run-stuff defensive tackles in the NFL, this could be a big loss for Cincinnati.

Reader joined the Bengals in another free agency period in 2020, signing a four-year, $53 million contract. Most Bengals fans would agree he's been worth every penny, even after having his 2023 season ended prematurely due to a torn quadriceps tendon.

#5 - Tyler Boyd, WR

Cincinnati Bengals v Pittsburgh Steelers

As well as Tee Higgins, the Bengals may lose another starting wide receiver this offseason in veteran Tyler Boyd.

Boyd has been with the Bengals for his entire NFL career after being drafted in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He's amassed 6,000 receiving yards and 31 touchdowns and has been an excellent WR3 alongside Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase.

Despite not topping 1,000 yards since 2019, there will definitely be interest in Boyd during this upcoming free agency period.