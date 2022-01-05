Top 5 current NFL players with highest 2022 net worth

There are certain NFL players who make top-tier money compared to most of the league. In 2022, it's not uncommon to see players clearing over $100 million with their salaries alone. This doesn't include their endorsements, sponsors, incentives, investments or other business endeavors.

Athletes are often criticized for handling their large contracts poorly and ending up broke after their careers are over. It's true that there are always those who will spend money unwisely and not prepare for life after football, but players these days have more advice and help when it comes to money management than those playing in the 90s.

Most NFL players tend to have some sort of investment outside of football, whether it is real estate, business, or having a second career in music or art.

The quarterbacks are the highest-paid players in the NFL in the 21st century, and it's no surprise that the five players with the highest current net worth are all quarterbacks.

Here are five current NFL players with the highest estimated net worth as of the start of 2022. To put this list in retrospect, many may think Patrick Mahomes is on the list, but he's ranked outside the top-20 with $30 million.

