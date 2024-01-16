Top 5 Dolphins free agents whose exits could hamstring Miami in 2024 feat. Braxton Berrios and more

The Miami Dolphins have been eliminated from the 2024 playoffs. The Mike McDaniel-coached franchise lost 26-7 in the wildcard round to the Kansas City Chiefs, which ended their Super Bowl dreams for another season.

The Dolphins will need to look hard and see how they can improve ahead of the 2024 NFL season. One of the first things on their agenda will be to find out which free agents they will retain ahead of the upcoming season.

In this article, we highlight five players whose losses could hamstring the Dolphins in 2024. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Top five Miami Dolphins free agents in 2024

Here are five players the Miami Dolphins should look to retain ahead of the 2024 NFL season. The list is in no particular order.

#1 Braxton Berrios, wide receiver and return specialist

Braxton Berrios is a one-time first-team All-Pro selection and has enjoyed six successful years in the NFL. The Miami alum joined the Dolphins ahead of the recently concluded season and served as the starting kick and punt returner.

Berrios is a versatile player on offense, and his abilities can be utilized in many ways. The 2018 Super Bowl champion is a solid member of the Dolphins' special teams unit, so his loss could hamstring the team heading into 2024.

#2 Jake Bailey, punter

Jake Bailey is yet another experienced former All-Pro selection who plays for the Dolphins. Like Berrios, Jake Bailey joined the team before the 2023 NFL season. On joining Mike McDaniel's team, he promptly became the starting punter.

Bailey had a solid year in 2023, putting up a stat line of 2,424 punting yards at an average of 45.7 per punt. There are only a few All-Pro caliber punters in the NFL, so it will be smart to tie Bailey to a longer contract in Miami.

#3 Jerome Baker, linebacker

The Miami Dolphins drafted Jerome Baker 2018 as a third-round pick out of Ohio State. The versatile linebacker has spent his entire career with the Dolphins and is one of the first names on the team sheet when fit.

However, Baker has not enjoyed the best of health since signing a three-year, $39 million contract extension with the Dolphins in 2021. He's set to become a free agent in 2024, so the Dolphins will have to make a tough decision on their home-grown star.

#4 Chase Claypool, wide receiver

Chase Claypool has not impressed for a sustained period in his NFL career. The former second-round pick has the intangibles to be a star in the league, but numerous coaches and teammates have questioned his attitude.

The Miami Dolphins traded a seventh-round selection in the 2025 NFL Draft to the Chicago Bears in exchange for Claypool and a sixth-round selection in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Claypool mustered a stat line of 26 yards and four receptions in his first season in Miami. The Notre Dame alum is a project, so expect the Dolphins to give him one more chance to prove his worth ahead of the 2024 season.

#5 Raekwon Davis, defensive tackle

Alabama Crimson Tide alum Raekwon Davis is a starting defensive tackle for the Miami Dolphins. He has only played for the Dolphins in his NFL career, and his contract expires in 2024.

The talented defensive tackle hardly misses games and puts up impressive stats. Let's see whether the Dolphins sign him to a new, improved deal in 2024.

Full list of Dolphins free agents in 2024

Here's a full list of the free agents in Miami entering the off-season:

C Jonotthan Harrison

CB Eli Apple

CB Justin Bethel

DL Christian Wilkins

DT Raekwon Davis

G Robert Hunt

G Robert Jones

LB Andrew Van Ginkle

LB Calvin Munson

LB Jerome Baker

OL Connor Williams

OT Isaiah Wynn

OT Kendall Lamm

P Jake Bailey

RB Salvon Ahmed

S Brandon Jones

S DeShon Elliott

S Elijah Campbell

TE Tyler Kroft

WR Braxton Berrios

WR Cedrick Wilson

WR Chase Claypool

WR River Cracraft