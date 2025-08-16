Top 5 dynasty players to sell high at peak value before 2025 fantasy football season ft. Saquon Barkley

A certain group of players will enter dynasty fantasy football 2025 at peak value, but not everybody is worth keeping for the new season. While some stars will shine and take their games to new heights, others are headed to more discreet seasons.
Managers might be better off staying away from these players in dynasty fantasy football. While they won't be total failures, some might take advantage of their current value to bolster their ranks.
5 players to sell high at dynasty fantasy football
#1. Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles
After the best season of his career, Saquon Barkley enters the 2025 campaign with renewed expectations. Barkley dominated the NFL behind a solid offensive line, which helped him surpass the 2,000-yard threshold for the first time in his career.
Fresh off a Super Bowl and Offensive Player of the Year season, Barkley will regress this season, especially with Kellen Moore out of the team and Kevin Patullo, a coach who primarily works with quarterbacks and wide receivers, taking over as offensive coordinator.
#2. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints
Alvin Kamara remains a championship-caliber player, backed by his numbers in 2024 (229 rushes for 950 yards and six touchdowns). However, at his age-30 season, the former third-round selection will start to slow down.
That, added to the New Orleans Saints' quarterback situation, will likely hurt Kamara's chances to thrive this season. He can be valuable for others trying to add depth to their squad, but fantasy football managers should not have him as a top guy.
#3. DK Metcalf, Pittsburgh Steelers
You could be good keeping DK Metcalf on your fantasy football team, but upon Aaron Rodgers' arrival with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Metcalf's value is even higher now. He hasn't shown signs of slowing down and catching passes from a four-time NFL MVP can help him post big numbers.
The Steelers will have Metcalf as their WR1, but if things go wrong quickly, the former Seahawks star could be a trade chip for the AFC North franchise. Where he would play next could drastically affect his numbers.
#4. Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young is still young, but after showing signs of improvement during the 2024 season, the Carolina Panthers' quarterback might not be better than he was last season.
He can still take it to the next level, but he is at his peak at this moment. Shipping Young elsewhere could bring fantasy football managers a solid package in return. His potential is still unknown and many could pull the trigger on a move for the third-year player.
#5. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers
Christian McCaffrey had to deal with serious injuries during the 2024 season and those issues could come back and haunt him in 2025. While he's considered one of the best players in his position, McCaffrey poses a big risk for fantasy football managers.
With Isaac Guerendo ready to step up whenever he's needed and McCaffrey's body and age, dynasty fantasy football managers will be better off dealing the former Carolina Panther somewhere else.
