Top 5 early targets in 2025 Fantasy Football drafts ft. CeeDee Lamb

The 2025 fantasy football season is quickly approaching as the NFL offseason continues to progress. Managers planning to particiapte in leagues this year can now begin preparing their draft boards. Here are the five best overall players to target this season for those lucky enough to get one of the top picks.

Best overall draft targets in 2025 fantasy football

Saquon Barkley

#5 - Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions

Jahmyr Gibbs has ranked as the RB2 and RB10 in fantasy football in his two years with the Detroit Lions so far. He has done so despite sharing the backfield with David Montgomery, demonstrating his massive upside. The only risk he has entering the 2025 NFL season is that the Lions have a new offensiove coordinator, so it will be interesting to see how this impacts his usage.

#4 - CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys

CeeDee Lamb finished as the WR8 last year, despite Dak Prescott missing most of the season with an injury. The quarterback is expected to make a full return in Week 1 for the Dallas Cowboys, which is likely to increase Lamb's value again. The last time Prescott was healthy, the elite wide receiver finished as tyhe overall WR1 and led the NFL with 135 receptions.

#3 - Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons

Bijan Robinson has been excellent in during both of his seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, finishing as the RB9 and RB4 in fantasy football. His dynamic skillset that includes him being one of the best receiving backs in the NFL significantly improve his fantasy value. He has the upside to finish as the top overall player this year and makes for one of the best early targets in fantasy drafts.

#2 - Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

Ja'Marr Chase finished last season leading the NFL in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns, earning the rare receiving triple crown. He has been a dominant force in the Cincinnati Bengals' offense, despite sharing the targets with Tee Higgins and other solid options. Chase clearly has elite chemistry with Joe Burrow and there's no reason to predict a decline in his output.

#1 - Saquon Barkley, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

Saquon Barkley exploded for a career-best season last year in his first campaign with the Philadelphia Eagles since departing the New York Giants. Playing behind arguably the best offensive line in the NFL resulted in him exceeding 2,000 rushing yards and it's reasonable to expect similar results this season. This makes him the best overall target in 2025 fantasy football drafts.

