Top 5 Falcons free agents whose exits could hamstring Atlanta in 2024 feat. Calais Campbell, Nate Landman and more

The NFL season of 2023–2024 is in the Divisional Round, which indicates that the offseason is getting nearer. The Atlanta Falcons must give priority to bringing back a few free agents for the 2024 campaign as another season draws to a close.

Until Week 16 of the regular season, the Falcons had hopes of making the postseason but they eventually missed out. Shortly after finishing his third consecutive 7-10 season with the Falcons, head coach Arthur Smith was fired. Smith attempted and failed to help the team break through its playoff drought.

Since the Falcons' last postseason participation in 2017, they have had six straight losing seasons. The squad will once more be preparing for the 2024 season by watching the free agency market and the draft. This is an early peek into the top 5 free agents that the Falcons should re-sign before they become available for grabs.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#1 - Calais Campbell, DL

Defensive lineman Calais Campbell signed with the Atlanta Falcons in 2023, ending his time with the Baltimore Ravens. The defensive lineman might, however, make another move during the offseason or perhaps announce his retirement.

In 2023, Campbell signed a one-year contract with the Falcons, and he started every one of his new team's 17 games. With 6.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss and 17 quarterback hits at the end of the season, he proved quite effective.

After spending the first nine years of his professional career with the Arizona Cardinals, Campbell played three seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars, three more with the Ravens, and finally signed with the Falcons. Campbell has been selected to the Pro Bowl six times.

Campbell has played a significant role in Atlanta's defensive transformation, so the Falcons must make every effort to persuade him to stay for at least one more season.

Expand Tweet

#2 - Nate Landman, LB

The Atlanta Falcons will want to hang onto Nate Landman even though they have 28-year-old linebacker Kaden Elliss signed for another couple of seasons and will have 24-year-old Troy Andersen back from injury by the start of next season.

Landman has been one of the league's best players at his position, therefore it would be ill-advised to let him go in favor of a youngster who has mostly shown inconsistent play.

Expand Tweet

#3 - KhaDarel Hodge, WR

Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge was re-signed by the Atlanta Falcons during the last offseason for a one-year contract. With Drake London and not many other options at wide receiver, the Falcons are projected to re-sign Hodge for the 2024 campaign, given that they struggled to find any mainstays at the position in the 2023 season.

This season, Hodge played more, surpassing his career highs in yards and catches. Atlanta might find much more use for him in the future.

Expand Tweet

#4 - Mack Hollins, WR

Mack Hollins should ideally not be an NFL regular starting wide receiver for a team that hopes to contend, but considering his blocking prowess and value as a catching alternative, it is expected that he Atlanta will want to keep him as premium depth should that be his preference.

The Falcons should naturally search for an essential wide receiver addition in 2024. However, Hollins is still a reliable option for the squad as a pass-catcher and blocker.

Expand Tweet

#5 - Matt Hennessy, OG

The Atlanta Falcons selected Matt Hennessy with the 78th overall pick in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Therefore, the 2023 campaign will be his final year under his rookie deal.

Hennessy is still one of the team's more adaptable interior offensive linemen despite battling a knee injury that prevented him from playing for the Falcons this season.

With his ability to play as a guard and center, as well as his affordability and knowledge of the team's structure, Hennessey seems like a lock to be re-signed for the 2024 campaign. He has some starting experience at different positions so his versatility should make him a net positive.