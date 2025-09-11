Top 5 free agent NFL Cornerbacks available in 2025 ft. Asante Samuel Jr.

The 2025 NFL season is underway, and with the action on the field taking off, a lot of players are left off the field without contracts. Whether by their own design or simply due to a lack of team interest, some players are on the outside looking in.

Cornerback is one position with a lot of free agents available. Moreover, the nature of the position often sees to it that midseason free agent pickups are made to reinforce rosters.

That said, let's look at the top five available corners who stand a chance to get signed during the season.

5. Emmanuel Moseley

Former Detroit Lions corner Emmanuel Moseley is one of the top free agents available. The 29-year-old is a versatile man and zone defender who can work both outside and in the slot.

His ability to split passing lanes in zone coverage has been particularly impressive, and he can especially contribute in the red zone as a physical corner.

4. Kendall Fuller

Kendall Fuller's positional awareness has seen him spend multiple seasons as a starter. The 30-year-old has a strong track record of performance and durability, sometimes playing on weaker defenses.

With a previous average annual contract value of $7,500,000, Fuller could possibly be negotiated into a very affordable deal to shore up a team's secondary.

3. James Bradberry

James Bradberry has become synonymous with the Philadelphia Eagles over the last few years. Now on the free agent market, he's looking for his next big payday before retirement.

The 32-year-old still has plenty to offer professional football. His extensive experience and leadership qualities can still be assets to NFL teams.

2. Asante Samuel Jr.

Former LA Chargers star Asante Samuel Jr. is still on the open market. Despite dealing with an injury last season, he never lost his edge, establishing himself as a key contributor on the team.

According to Spotrac, his market value currently stands at $11,463,963, which is an insight into his value at age 25. It'll be interesting to see who picks him up this season.

1. Stephon Gilmore

The old, reliable Stephon Gilmore tops this list of available free agent cornerbacks. The 34-year-old Patriots icon still has some gas left in the tank, sitting closer to the end of his career.

His high football IQ, versatility and experience could play a diverse role in any secondary around the league. Beyond being a depth player, he could lend a helping hand in guiding youngsters as well.

