The Tennessee Titans sent Brian Callahan packing on Monday, ending his run at 1-5 this season. His firing reminded everyone around the league how quickly a franchise's patience can run out.

That said, let's look at some other candidates who run the risk of being the next fired coach of the 2025 season.

Let's dive right in.

Top 5 head coaches on hot seat after Titans fire Brian Callahan feat. Mike McDaniel

NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Miami Dolphins - Source: Imagn

5) Kellen Moore (NO)

Kellen Moore landed the New Orleans Saints head coaching gig thanks to his accomplished run with the Philadelphia Eagles, putting together one of the most feared offenses in the NFL that won Super Bowl LIX.

However, he's struggled to get the Saints up to that standard, sitting at 1-5 entering Week 7. If he doesn't quickly show signs of turning the franchise around, he could be out of town by season's end.

4) Kevin Stefanski (CLE)

Kevin Stefanski has been stumbling along as the Cleveland Browns' head coach for the last 5+ years without much success. Many have wondered why he's kept his job this long.

This season is looking like another misfire, and, added to that, Stefanski has to redeem himself with a rookie quarterback in Dillon Gabriel.

3) Mike McDaniel (MIA)

Mike McDaniel built the Miami Dolphins' offense into an exciting spectacle at the start of his run with the team. However, the team in general has lately been underperforming, especially given the talent that's on the roster like Tyreek Hill, De'Von Achane and Jaylen Waddle.

2) Brian Daboll (NYG)

Similar to Stefanski, New York Giants coach Brian Daboll has been struggling along for a few years now. He took to the Big Apple after coaching up an electric offense in Buffalo as offensive coordinator. However, his head coaching success hasn't measured up to his time with the Bills.

With a 2-4 record, Daboll has to show the ownership that he can make something of rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart, or he could be out the door.

1) Aaron Glenn (NYJ)

Everything is falling apart around New York Jets coach Aaron Glenn. Discontent and frustration are only growing in the team, with questionable in-game calls and a sour locker room.

Having yet to win a game this year, there's little reason to believe that Glenn will see the regular season finale.

