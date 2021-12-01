Top 5 highest paid NFL coaches

The salaries NFL coaches earn are a testament to the popularity of the league in the country. Football remains the most prevalent sport and the NFL remains its pinnacle. Four out of the top five highest paid coaches in all sports belong to the NFL, with Gregg Popovich of the San Antonio Spurs from the NBA the only exception.

sportico.com/personalities/… The top 5 highest-paid coaches in U.S. sports by average annual salary:1. Bill Belichick - $18 mil2. Pete Carroll- $14 mil2. Sean Payton - $14 mil4. Andy Reid - $12 mil5. Gregg Popovich - $11.5 mil The top 5 highest-paid coaches in U.S. sports by average annual salary:1. Bill Belichick - $18 mil2. Pete Carroll- $14 mil2. Sean Payton - $14 mil4. Andy Reid - $12 mil5. Gregg Popovich - $11.5 milsportico.com/personalities/…

In fact, the top twenty-five coaches are dominated by the NFL, the NBA and the NCAA. For the moment, we limit ourselves to the NFL and look at how much the top five NFL coaches earn.

#5 - Mike Tomlin, Pittsburgh Steelers, 11.4 Million USD

Mike Tomlin has been the Pittsburgh Steelers head coach since 2007. He has led them to a Super Bowl win, two appearances, three AFC Championship games, seven division titles and nine playoff runs.

He also has several franchise records that make him highly valued in Pittsburgh. He reached 125 wins in 192 games, the fastest in the Steelers' history. Among NFL coaches, that is the fifth fastest. He has had 14 straight winning seasons, a record he shares with Marty Schottenheimer. His regular-season winning record stands at 0.650, the best among all NFL coaches who have coached the Pittsburgh Steelers.

#4 - Andy Reid, Kansas City Chiefs, 12 Million USD

Having led the Kansas City Chiefs to their first Super Bowl in half a century, Andy Reid can, of course, charge whatever he demands, and the Chiefs are more than happy to accommodate him.

Reid has been with the Chiefs for eight seasons now and has done what many other NFL coaches have failed to do. He has turned them into perennial playoff contenders.

Under his tutelage, the Kansas City Chiefs have reached the post-season seven times, won the division five times, played in three AFC Championship games, been to two Super Bowls and won one. He remains the only Kansas City coach to have won consecutive division titles.

Among the personal accolades that he has achieved over his career, he has been chosen as the best among all NFL coaches four times by various awarding bodies. He was also the offensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers when they won Super Bowl XXXI. For his achievements before he joined Kansas City, and for the transformation he has brought on the club, he is worthy of the salary he receives.

