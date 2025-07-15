Top 5 highest-paid WRs in NFL after Garrett Wilson's $130,000,000 Jets contract extension

According to ESPN, Garrett Wilson and the New York Jets have agreed to a four-year, $130 million contract extension. The extension includes $90 million in guaranteed money and ensures that the Jets keep their WR1 for the foreseeable future.

With Wilson now under contract for the next six seasons, let's explore the best-paid players at his position entering the 2025 campaign. Kindly note that all figures are culled from Spotrac.

Top 5 highest-paid WRs in NFL after Garrett Wilson's contract extension

5. Garrett Wilson, New York Jets - $32,500,000 per year

According to Sports Illustrated, Garrett Wilson will earn $32.5 million per year once his new deal kicks in. The New York Jets' pass catcher has been ever-present for the Jets since entering the league.

Wilson has featured in all 51 possible games since the franchise selected him with the 10th pick in the 2022 draft. He'll look to continue his streak of 1,000-yard seasons in 2025.

4. D.K. Metcalf, Pittsburgh Steelers - $33,000,000 per year

D.K. Metcalf joined the Pittsburgh Steelers via trade in the ongoing offseason. The two-time Pro Bowler left Seattle after spending the first six years of his career with the franchise.

Upon joining the Steelers, Metcalf inked a five-year contract extension worth $33,000,000 per year. He'll now catch passes from Aaron Rodgers as he and his teammates look to go on a deep postseason run in the 2025 season.

3. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys - $34,000,000 per year

CeeDee Lamb has been Dak Prescott's major target in Dallas since the departure of Amari Cooper in 2022. He's since become one of the game's premier pass catchers and a key part of Jerry Jones' side.

He signed a four-year, $136 million deal ahead of the 2024 regular season. The contract put him among the best-paid players at his position. It was only fitting after Lamb secured numerous individual accolades since his debut in the NFL.

2. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings - $35,000,000 per year

Justin Jefferson has been the embodiment of wide receiver excellence since entering the league in 2020. He has broken league records and helped earn Pro Bowl nods for Kirk Cousins and Sam Darnold.

So, it wasn't a surprise when Jefferson signed a market-resetting extension with the Vikings on June 3. His deal was worth $140 million over four years, making him the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL.

1. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals - $40,250,000 per year

From one LSU Tigers product to another. Cincinnati Bengals' wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL.

Chase signed a four-year, $161 million contract extension with the Bengals after earning the rare wide receiver triple crown in the 2024 season. He'll look to continue his good form as the Bengals attempt to return to the postseason and make a genuine push for the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

