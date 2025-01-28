Top 5 highest-scoring games in Super Bowl history feat. Philadelphia Eagles vs New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII and more

Super Bowls are contested between the best teams in the National Football League. The AFC champions face off against the NFC champs in the biggest game in American football. Hence, it's unsurprising that Super Bowl games tend to be low-scoring affairs due to the high stakes. However, every once in a while, there's a true shootout in which offenses take center stage, and defenses look rather pedestrian.

With that in mind, let's explore the highest-scoring big games in NFL history.

Top five highest-scoring games in Super Bowl history

5. Dallas Cowboys 52-17 Buffalo Bills - Super Bowl XXVII

The Dallas Cowboys annihilated the Buffalo Bills 52-17 on Jan. 31, 1993. The Cowboys were ruthless in the contest, forcing the Bills to give up a record nine turnovers.

Troy Aikman earned Super Bowl MVP honors for his 273 passing yards and four touchdowns in Los Angeles.

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 48-21 Oakland Raiders - Super Bowl XXXVIII

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers reached the Super Bowl due to their excellent defense and solid offensive play. They faced off against the offensively sound Oakland Raiders.

The Bucs came out on top, as their defense picked off the Raiders' quarterback a Super Bowl record five times. Three of those picks were returned, resulting in a blowout win for the Bucs.

3. Kansas City Chiefs 38-35 Philadelphia Eagles - Super Bowl LVII

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are facing off in Super Bowl LIX. It's a rematch of their high-scoring matchup in Super Bowl LVII, where Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts had a duel for the ages.

Mahomes and Co. trailed 24–14 at halftime, but that didn't stop them from mounting a stunning comeback in the second half. Mahomes earned his second Super Bowl MVP Award for his efforts in the victory.

2. Philadelphia Eagles 41-33 New England Patriots - Super Bowl LII

Nick Foles is the only player not named Eli Manning to beat Tom Brady in a Super Bowl. Foles led the Philadelphia Eagles to a stunning win over the New England Patriots in Minneapolis.

The win was a proper shootout, and it earned the Eagles their first (and, to this day, only) Super Bowl victory.

1. San Francisco 49ers 49-26 San Diego Chargers - Super Bowl XXIX

The highest-scoring Super Bowl game in history was the San Francisco 49ers versus San Diego Chargers matchup in Super Bowl XXIX. Steve Young threw a record six TD passes in the game to give the 49ers their fifth Super Bowl win in their illustrious history.

The Chargers had no answer for Young's rocket arm, and the game was over by the third quarter.

