Top 5 highest-scoring NFL playoff games feat. Cardinals-Packers

The 2023 NFL season playoffs are just around the corner. With the 14 best teams in the league qualifying for the postseason, there are some red-hot offenses to look forward to in the upcoming games.

Since we have some of the top offensive units on display, there is a possibility that we can expect some high-scoring games en route to the Super Bowl. On that, let's take a look at some of the highest-scoring NFL playoff games in league history.

Top 5 highest-scoring NFL playoff games

#5. Minnesota Vikings vs. St. Louis Rams (86 points)

The St. Louis Rams took down the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Divisional round, beating them 49-37 on Jan. 16, 2000, at the TWA Dome. St. Louis' red-hot offense eventually won the franchise its first Super Bowl title later in the postseason.

#4. Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (87 points)

Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on in a huddle against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Heinz Field on January 14, 2018

The Jacksonville Jaguars narrowly beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 45-42 in the AFC Divisional round on Jan. 14, 2018, at Acrisure Stadium. Former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger threw for 469 yards and 5 touchdowns but couldn't get his side over the line against Jacksonville after a disastrous start to the game.

#3. Kansas City Chiefs vs. Indianapolis Colts (89 points)

On Jan. 4, 2014, the Indianapolis Colts rallied back from a 28-point deficit to beat the Kansas City Chiefs 45-44 in the Wild Card round at Lucas Oil Stadium. Former Indy quarterback Andrew Luck spurred the comeback in the second half after the Colts were trailing 38-10 at halftime.

#2. Philadelphia Eagles vs. Detroit Lions (95 points)

The Detroit Lions beat the Philadelphia Eagles 58-37 in the Wild Card round on Dec. 30, 1995. The crunch game took place at the Veterans Stadium, which was the home stadium to the Eagles until 2003.

#1. Arizona Cardinals vs. Green Bay Packers (96 points)

Arizona Cardinals vs. Green Bay Packers in Jan. 2010 is the highest-scoring NFL playoff game

The Arizona Cardinals and Green Bay Packers played out a thriller in the Wild Card round on Jan. 10, 2010, in Glendale, Arizona. The game eventually ended with the Cardinals beating the Packers 51-45 in overtime, becoming the highest-scorning NFL playoff game.