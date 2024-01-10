Top 5 highest-scoring NFL playoff games feat. Cardinals-Packers

The 2023 NFL season playoffs are just around the corner. With the 14 best teams in the league qualifying for the postseason, there are some red-hot offenses to look forward to in the upcoming games.
Since we have some of the top offensive units on display, there is a possibility that we can expect some high-scoring games en route to the Super Bowl. On that, let's take a look at some of the highest-scoring NFL playoff games in league history.
Top 5 highest-scoring NFL playoff games
#5. Minnesota Vikings vs. St. Louis Rams (86 points)
The St. Louis Rams took down the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Divisional round, beating them 49-37 on Jan. 16, 2000, at the TWA Dome. St. Louis' red-hot offense eventually won the franchise its first Super Bowl title later in the postseason.
#4. Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (87 points)
The Jacksonville Jaguars narrowly beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 45-42 in the AFC Divisional round on Jan. 14, 2018, at Acrisure Stadium. Former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger threw for 469 yards and 5 touchdowns but couldn't get his side over the line against Jacksonville after a disastrous start to the game.
#3. Kansas City Chiefs vs. Indianapolis Colts (89 points)
On Jan. 4, 2014, the Indianapolis Colts rallied back from a 28-point deficit to beat the Kansas City Chiefs 45-44 in the Wild Card round at Lucas Oil Stadium. Former Indy quarterback Andrew Luck spurred the comeback in the second half after the Colts were trailing 38-10 at halftime.
#2. Philadelphia Eagles vs. Detroit Lions (95 points)
The Detroit Lions beat the Philadelphia Eagles 58-37 in the Wild Card round on Dec. 30, 1995. The crunch game took place at the Veterans Stadium, which was the home stadium to the Eagles until 2003.
#1. Arizona Cardinals vs. Green Bay Packers (96 points)
The Arizona Cardinals and Green Bay Packers played out a thriller in the Wild Card round on Jan. 10, 2010, in Glendale, Arizona. The game eventually ended with the Cardinals beating the Packers 51-45 in overtime, becoming the highest-scorning NFL playoff game.