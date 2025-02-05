Top 5 highest-selling NFL jerseys from 2024 season ft. Christian McCaffrey, Patrick Mahomes, and more

The NFL is one of the most-watched sports leagues in the world. Its players have millions of fans, and social media has recently increased the league's popularity.

Hence, it's a tradition for numerous fans to buy the jerseys of their favorite player. Let's look at the top five NFL stars whose jerseys flew off the shelves in the 2024/25 season.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Top 5 highest-selling NFL jerseys from the 2024 season

Here's a look at the highest-selling NFL jerseys from the 2024 season culled from Lids:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

5. Tyreek Hill, Wide Receiver, Miami Dolphins

Tyreek Hill was voted by his peers as the best player in the league ahead of the 2024 regular season. This was the speedster's first time earning the honor, and it put significant expectations on his shoulders.

However, Hill had a disappointing season by his high standards. The Dolphins superstar amassed 81 catches, 959 receiving yards and six touchdowns. He has since hinted at departing the Dolphins in the offseason.

4. Micah Parsons, Linebacker, Dallas Cowboys

Micah Parsons is the most important defensive player in the Dallas Cowboys. The superstar linebacker is a perennial Pro Bowler and a leader for Jerry Jones' side.

Parsons missed a few games this season but still managed to amass 43 total tackles, 12 sacks and two forced fumbles. He had the highest-selling jerseys among all defensive-minded players.

3. Jalen Hurts, Quarterback, Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts is one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks of his generation. His ability to rush down the field and gain vital yards is a key aspect of Nick Sirianni's offensive game plan.

Hurts' jersey sold the most among quarterbacks in the NFC. His regular-season stat line of 2,903 passing yards, 18 passing touchdowns, five interceptions, 630 rushing yards and 14 rushing TDs made him a versatile offensive threat.

Expand Tweet

2. Patrick Mahomes, Quarterback, Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes has replaced Tom Brady as the face of the NFL. Mahomes is the lead operator of the Kansas City Chiefs dynasty, and his jersey sales serve as a reminder.

Mahomes racked up a stat line of 3,928 passing yards, 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He might have missed the Pro Bowl, but Mahomes has the highest-selling jersey among quarterbacks.

1. Christian McCaffrey, Running Back, San Francisco 49ers

Christian McCaffrey was last year's Offensive Player of the Year and the Madden 25 cover star. McCaffrey suffered an injury-riddled season, only appearing in four games.

However, his jersey was the highest-selling in 2024, and his popularity remains across the league.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.