Top 5 kickers to draft in Fantasy Football 2025 ft. Brandon Aubrey

The 2025 fantasy football season is just days away as all managers should be finalizing their draft strategies. Each position requires a specific strategy in order to full optimize an entire roster. Many will overlook the kickers, but they score fantasy points just like everyone else, so it's beneficial to have one of the best options. Here are the top five for this year.

Ad

Top 5 kickers for 2025 fantasy football

Kicker rankings

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#5 - Wil Lutz, Denver Broncos

Ad

Trending

Wil Lutz greatly benefited from an improved Denver Broncos offense last season with additional scoring opportunities. He bounced back from a K22 finish in the year before to finish as the K8 overall. He has now finished among the top 12 kickers in six of eight completed seasons, including doiing so in five consecutive years with the New Orleans Saints previously.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

#4 - Cameron Dicker, Los Angeles Chargers

Cameron Dicker has been excellent in fantasy football across his past two seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers, finishing as the K3 and K8. He has successfully converted on 70 of his 75 field goald attempts during that time, proving his elite efficiency. The only potential red flag is that he missed three extra point attempts last year.

Ad

#3 - Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs

Harrison Butker turned in an extremely disappointing K27 finish last year with the Kansas City Chiefs, but some of this is due to him missing four games with a knee injury. He has never finished lower than the K13 in any of his six completed seasons, so he is an ideal bounce back candidate for the position, especially in a reliable offense that generates plenty of scoring opportunities.

Ad

#2 - Jake Bates, Detroit Lions

Jake Bates was impresisve during his rookie season last year with the Detroit Lions, finishing as the K7 in fantasy football. He also finished among the top 12 weekly kickers in ten of his 17 games. Having a dome for a home stadium gives his fantasy outlook an additional boost and makes him one of the best overall kickers to target in 2025 fantasy football drafts.

#1 - Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys

Brandon Aubrey is undoubtedly the best overall kicker entering the 2025 fantasy football season. He has finished as the overall K1 in each of his two seasons with the Dallas Cowboys so far and has proven to be truly elite for his position. Managers who prioritize kickers in their fantasy drafts would be wise to taregt Aubrey.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adam Hulse Adam Hulse is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with 4 years of experience. He is also the host of the podcast "Sports Talk with Adam Hulse."



Adam studied Communications at Villanova University and played American football at Pop Warner and as a high school Freshman. His favorite team are the Dallas Cowboys, and if Adam could lay his hands on a time machine, he would love to witness their glory years from the 1990s. The Cowboys' 27-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX is his favorite Super Bowl of all time.



Given his affinity for 'America's Team,' Adam's favorite players of all time include Emmitt Smith. Michael Irvin, Tony Romo and Dak Prescott.



Adam takes a lot of pride in his work, which naturally culminates into insightful content for his readers, performance analysis being his forte. When not writing about football, Adam spends a time on his podcast. Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.