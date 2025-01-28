Top 5 legendary head coaches who never won a Super Bowl feat. Paul Brown

Every NFL head coach's ultimate desire is to win the Super Bowl trophy at least once during their coaching career. Nonetheless, a lot of coaches never managed to get their teams to the Super Bowl and some managed to get them there but ultimately failed to win.

Winning the Lombardi Trophy requires a lot of things to go right in addition to your team having to be exceptionally skilled. Additionally, luck plays a significant role.

Since there have been coaches in the league who made an impact on the game but never took home the most significant trophy, it's not always a terrible thing if a head coach doesn't win it all. Below, we have selected five top head coaches in the league who never won the Lombardi Trophy.

Greatest NFL coaches to never win a Super Bowl

#5 - Chuck Knox

Chuck Knox served as head coach of three NFL teams — the Los Angeles Rams, Buffalo Bills and Seattle Seahawks. In addition to being a member of the Seahawks Ring of Honor, he received three AP NFL Coach of the Year accolades.

Despite having a 186-147 record at the end of his 22 years as coach, Knox never advanced to the Super Bowl and went 7-11 in the postseason.

Though he was unable to make it to the biggest game, Knox guided his teams to four conference championship games, including three with the Rams.

#4 - Don Coryell

Although his defenses were never really good, Don Coryell was renowned for his ability to coach well-oiled offenses and his creative thinking in the passing game, as seen by how his San Diego Chargers and St. Louis Cardinals sides played.

His NFL coaching career ended with a 111-83 record, although he had a bad 3-6 postseason record. Coryell also never made it to a Super Bowl.

#3 - Dan Reeves

As head coach of the Denver Broncos for 12 years, Dan Reeves guided the team to the Super Bowl on three separate occasions but he never won any.

After leaving the Broncos, he served as the head coach of the New York Giants for four years, but he never made the Super Bowl there. He subsequently spent seven seasons as the coach of the Atlanta Falcons. During that time, he made it to the Super Bowl once, but a loss to his old team, the Broncos, prevented him from winning.

Reeves earned the AP NFL Coach of the Year Award twice and had a 190-165 record in his 23 years as head coach, but he most likely would have exchanged that for a single Super Bowl trophy if given the opportunity.

#2 - Marv Levy

The Buffalo Bills were unable to win any of the four consecutive Super Bowls that Marv Levy led the team to from 1990 to 1993.

Levy managed 154 victories in his 17 years as a coach in the league, but leading a team to four consecutive championship games is sufficient to earn him a spot on this list. In addition, he won the AFC Coach of the Year award three times, in 1988, 1993 and 1995.

#1 - Paul Brown

Paul Brown, who coached the Cincinnati Bengals from 1968 to 1975, will go down as one of the greatest coaches in NFL history, but he never made it to the big game. During Brown's tenure, the Bengals advanced to the playoffs on three occasions, but each time they lost their first game.

Before his time with the Bengals as a founder and coach, Brown had started coaching in 1946 and guided his Cleveland Browns (a team he co-founded) to three NFL championships before the Super Bowl era.

Brown had a career total of 213 wins and 104 defeats between the AAFC and the NFL.

