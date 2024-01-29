Top 5 Lions free agents whose exits could hamstring Detroit in 2024 feat. Josh Reynolds, C. J. Gardner-Johnson and more

The Detroit Lions' season is over. On Sunday, the NFC North champions lost 34-31 at the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Conference Championship Game.

They were 24-7 up at halftime, only to commit costly turnovers and give up big offensive plays as Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey and Brandon Aiyuk willed the top seeds back into the fight.

As their offseason begins, coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes have plenty of thinking to do with their roster, especially when it comes to free agents they would want to keep lest they fall back out of contention:

5) TE Brock Wright

Sam LaPorta was undoubtedly phenomenal as a rookie, but, eventually, he could only do only so much.

That was the reasoning behind the Lions' signing of veteran Zach Ertz: to provide depth at tight end after injuries, but he never played a game. Now, with 2024 looming, nearly all LaPorta's five backups will become unsigned, but Brock Wright would be the biggest blow if he leaves.

He has shown the most upside, having started 10 games in 2022 and amassed 216 yards and four touchdowns on 18 catches. Wright is the best backup the team could have in the long term.

4) WR Donovan Peoples-Jones

In the middle of the season, Brad Holmes identified a need for another wideout who could take lighten Jameson Williams and Amon-Ra St. Brown's burden.

He found the perfect person in Donovan Peoples-Jones, who was losing playing time in a loaded Cleveland Browns squad that boasted Amari Cooper, Elijah Moore and tight end David Njoku.

However, "DPJ" was also in the final year of his contract, meaning he could eventually be lost for nothing. That may hurt the Lions, even though returner Kalif Raymond could theoretically be elevated.

3) WR Josh Reynolds

Speaking of free agent wide receivers, Josh Reynolds is someone Brad Holmes cannot lose.

Since arriving in late 2021 via waivers, he has been instrumental in the Detroit renaissance, becoming Amon-Ra St. Brown's perfect partner. In their first full season together, the Lions bucked a slow 1-6 start to go 8-2 and almost reach the playoffs. In 2023, they were crucial in the team's first division title.

Holmes now faces a major task in keeping the former LA Ram and Tennessee Titan around for another crack at Super Bowl glory.

2) OG Jonah Jackson

When everyone thinks of the Detroit Lions' successes, many will point towards the likes Jared Goff, Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Sam LaPorta. But like most offensive cores, they annot do their job without a sturdy line.

Jonah Jackson is one of those cogs on the line. Primarily occupying the left guard position, the one-time Pro Bowler has been responsible for keeping Goff standing, allowing him to feed his receivers consistently.

If he departs, that would represent a significant hole that won't be easy to fill.

1) S CJ Gardner-Johnson

The Detroit Lions need defensive backs. This is the strongest notion the team will hear now.

Emmanuel Moseley, coming off a highly successful stint in Santa Clara, was supposed to be the missing piece but tore his ACL. Will Harris and rookie Brian Branch have also been solid contributors, but there's CJ Gardner-Johnson.

The former league co-leader in picks brought much excitement with him when he first joined from the Eagles. At last was an elite defender who would elevate the secondary, but he got injured and did not return until the final week.

Nevertheless, the Lions should keep him, as he provides much-needed expertise and leadership.

Full list of Detroit Lions Free agents

The Lions will have eight draft picks in 2024, including No. 29.