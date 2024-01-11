Top 5 longest-tenured NFL HCs with Bill Belichick leaving the Patriots

An era has officially come to an end. On Thursday, the New England Patriots confirmed that they and Bill Belichick have mutually agreed to part ways. The legendary head coach has often grown synonomous with the organization, with the Patriots aiming to fill a vacancy they haven't had since the start of the century.

Belichick's dynastic run in New England comes to an end after 24 seasons and six Super Bowl rings. He was the longest-tenured active head coach before he and the Patriots parted ways. He finishes his career in New England with a remarkable 266-121 regular-season record and a 30-12 mark in the postseason.

Now with the Belichick era coming to an end, we look at The NFL's current longest-tenured head coaches with one team

#5 Zac Taylor and Matt LaFleur (5 seasons)

Zac Taylor was hired by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2019 and has been with the franchise ever since. Taylor led the team to two first-place finishes in the AFC North.

His Bengals fell short of silverware on two separate occasions, losing the Super Bowl 2021 to LA Rams and the AFC Championship game to Kansas City Chiefs in 2022.

Like Taylor, Matt LeFleur was also hired by the Green Bay Packers in 2019. During his time, the Packers have lost the NFC Championship three times in a row, from 2019 to 2022.

#4 Sean McDermott, Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay (7 seasons)

Sean McDermott has been the Buffalo Bills head coach since 2017. He ended the longest active postseason drought having led the Bills to postseason for the first time since 1999. The franchise have been crowned the AFC East champions for the past four years, with mcDermott signed on contract untill 2027.

Shanahan became the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers in 2017 and the franchise has enjoyed a good run as of the Super Bowl contenders. He has led the team to three playoff runs, three division titles, three NFC Championship Games, and a Super Bowl appearance in Super Bowl LIV.

Los Angeles Rams made history when they hired Sean McVay to become the youngest NFL head coach in the modern era. Seven years later, the decision has paid off, with McVay becoming the youngest head coach to win a Super Bowl and make multiple Super Bowl appearances.

#3 Andy Reid (11 seasons)

Andy Reid is regarded as one of the greatest coaches in NFL history and his decade-long stint with the Kansas City Chiefs makes him one of the longest-serving active coaches in the NFL.

With the Chiefs, Reid has ten postseason appearances, eight consecutive division titles, five consecutive AFC Championship games, three Super Bowl appearances and two wins (LIV, LVII).

#2 John Harbaugh (16 seasons)

John Harbaugh has been with the Baltimore Ravens since 2008, accumulating 171 wins, which is the third-highest among coaches during that time.

Aside from securing a Super Bowl victory in 2012, Harbaugh has led the Ravens to five AFC North division championships, made three AFC Championship appearances, and achieved a franchise-best 14-2 record in 2019.

#1 Mike Tomlin (17 seasons)

Mike Tomlin is the longest-tenured NFL head coach with a single franchise following Belichick's departure. Since joining the Steelers in 2007, he has led the team to eleven playoff appearances.

He secured seven division titles, reached three AFC Championship Games, made two Super Bowl appearances, and clinched a victory in Super Bowl XLIII.

Tomlin holds the record for most consecutive non-losing seasons to begin a coaching career with 17 and was the youngest head coach to win the Super Bowl, a record that was later broken by Sean McVay.