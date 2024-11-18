Top 5 longest winning streaks in NFL: Where does Chiefs' 15-game run compare to Patriots, Dolphins and more?

The Chiefs' winning streak came to an end against the Bills in Week 11 of the 2024 season, ensuring that the Dolphins and the Patriots remain the only teams to go through an entire regular season without a defeat in the Super Bowl era. Kansas City had come into this game with a 9-0 record and are two-time defending Super Bowl champions. They were looking to add their name to a distinguished list.

But the Bills were 8-2 entering this game and defeated the Chiefs 31-20 to end their streak. Apart from nine games this season, and the four playoff wins last year to win the title, they had also won their final couple of games to end the 2023 season. That brought their total to 15 games unbeaten. This is how it ranks in the pantheon of all-time greats.

Chiefs set franchise-best winning streak but fall short of absolute record

#5 - Kansas City Chiefs (2019-2020), 13 games

The Chiefs had the most recent longest winning streak before their current one when they won 13 games in 2019 and 2020. They began that with a win over the Los Angeles Chargers in 2019 before going and winning the Super Bowl that year against the San Francisco 49ers. They would finally be beaten in 2020 by the Las Vegas Raiders to stop their run at 13 games.

#4 - Kansas City Chiefs (2023-2024), 15 games

The Chiefs' current streak ended against the Bills after 15 games. That is their best record in franchise history. They lost for the last time on Christmas Day in 2023 against the Raiders. After beating the Bengals in the next game they went on to win the Super Bowl this year. After winning their first nine games this year, including against strong teams like the Ravens and Bengals to begin 2024, they finally fell against Josh Allen in Buffalo.

#3 - Chicago Bears (1933-1934), Chicago Bears (1941-1942), Miami Dolphins (1972-73), San Francisco 49ers (1989-90), New England Patriots (2007), 18 games

For a long time, 18 games was the longest winning streak in the NFL. The Bears did it twice before the Super Bowl era when they won a couple of titles before falling in the playoffs the next season.

In the modern era, the Dolphins won 18 games for the first time when they went the entire 1972 season undefeated. Their 17-0 run to win the championship remains the only instance of a team lifting the Super Bowl without losing a game. It began with a win against the Chiefs, of all teams, before ending in Week 2 of 1973 when the Oakland Raiders emerged victorious.

The 49ers did so in their heyday during the late 1980s with Joe Montana at the helm. However, the only team to accomplish this in a single season is the New England Patriots. They went 16-0 in the 2007 season before winning their conference postseason matches to reach Super Bowl XLII. The New York Giants snuffed that streak in one of the biggest upsets in league history.

#2 - Green Bay Packers (2010-2011), 19 games

The Packers won 19 games straight from 2010 to 2011. Like the Chiefs, they too were the defending Super Bowl champions in that period. It began in December 2010 and lasted a full calendar year before Kansas City, of all teams, snapped that record. Aaron Rodgers has never been back to the Super Bowl since then.

#1 - New England Patriots (2003-2004), 21 games

The Patriots hold the record for most wins at 21. It came during Tom Brady's time early in his New England career when they won two consecutive Super Bowls and began their dynasty.

After winning against the Titans in October 2003, they would win their first championship in franchise history with 15 consecutive wins. A 6-0 start in 2004 was ended by the Steelers but Tom Brady and Bill Belichick would go on to win another Super Bowl that year. Perhaps that is a positive that the Chiefs would like to take from their current streak-ending loss against the Bills.

