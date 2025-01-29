Top 5 lowest-scoring games in Super Bowl history feat. Patriots vs. Rams in Super Bowl LIII

There are certain expectations football fans have when they sit down to enjoy the Super Bowl, such as amazing commercials, an entertaining halftime performance, and an exciting contest that features the top two teams in the NFL.

It's also common that a game is usually considered more exciting if it has more offensive action and touchdowns. However, the defenses have overpowered and stifled the opposing attacks on several occasions in Super Bowl history.

We'll go over the five NFL Super Bowls with the lowest scores below.

Which Super Bowls were the lowest scoring in history?

#5 - Dallas Cowboys vs. Miami Dolphins - 27 points in Super Bowl VI (1972)

The first of the Dallas Cowboys' five Super Bowl trophies was won in 1972 by the team under quarterback Roger Staubach and head coach Tom Landry, who orchestrated a shutdown performance against the Miami Dolphins' offense, allowing them to score just three points.

The Cowboys only managed three points from a field goal in the first quarter, but they scored precisely one touchdown in each of the three quarters that followed to finish the game with 24. Meanwhile, their opponent managed just one field goal in the second quarter.

The Dolphins went on to win the next two Super Bowls after the one in 1972, but it's safe to say they didn't turn up for this one at all.

#4 - New York Jets vs. Baltimore Colts - 23 points in Super Bowl III (1969)

Going into Super Bowl III, the Baltimore Colts were the obvious favorites to win. Although Joe Namath's New York Jets won that game, the fact that both offenses were not very effective in that contest somewhat overshadowed the team's outstanding performance.

Despite Namath's subpar performance in the game—he only threw for 206 yards and no touchdowns—his team's 16 points were sufficient to secure a historic victory. Additionally, the Colts' offense was shut down by the Jets' defense, which held them to just seven points.

#3 - Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Minnesota Vikings - 22 points in Super Bowl IX (1975)

Even though the Pittsburgh Steelers only managed 16 points against the Minnesota Vikings in January 1975, they went on to win their first of six Super Bowls.

Joe Greene, regarded by many as one of the best defensive tackles in NFL history, led the Steelers' stout defense that year. He led Pittsburgh's defensive unit to contain the Vikings offense, limiting them to only six points, which came through a blocked punt.

#2 - Miami Dolphins vs. Washington Redskins - 21 points in Super Bowl VII (1973)

The Miami Dolphins relied on their defense in the second half of Super Bowl VII after scoring a touchdown each in the first two quarters.

The Dolphins finished their flawless 17-0 season in 1973 with a 14-7 win over the Washington Redskins, which earned them their first Super Bowl triumph. Additionally, it is the only undefeated NFL season until today.

#1 - New England Patriots vs. Los Angeles Rams - 16 points in Super Bowl LIII (2019)

Super Bowl LIII is the only NFL Championship game to go into the fourth quarter without a score from either side, making it the lowest-scoring Super Bowl of all time.

Going into the fourth quarter, the two teams were tied 3–3, but the New England Patriots grabbed control in the closing minutes of the game, scoring 10 points to win 13–3.

Tom Brady threw for 262 yards, zero touchdowns, and an interception to win his sixth Super Bowl. The quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams, Jared Goff, was likewise subpar, passing for 229 yards, zero touchdowns, and one interception.

