Top 5 most dominant punters from 1998

1998 was a year that was absolutely notorious for incredible special teams performances, particularly at the hands of a select few stud punters. In a game where punting performances can make the difference between a win and a loss any given Sunday, it is important to have someone who can consistently blast punts downfield and pin the opposing team deep in their own territory.

The punters that make up this list are among the greatest punters to ever grace an NFL field. These punters had such an impact on their teams that many of them went on to win Super Bowl rings. Here's a look at the top five punters from the 1998 season.

#5: Matt Turk

44.1 yards/punt, 69 yards longest punt, 4103 total yards punting

Matt Turk was a punter unlike any other in the league at the time. The 1998 NFC Pro Bowl punter was known for his athleticism as much as his punting ability. In addition to his punting numbers, Turk also had 1 lost fumble and 2 rushes for negative 12 yards.

#4: Todd Sauerbrun

Todd Sauerbrun Booting a Decisive Punt

49.4 yards/punt, 71 yards longest punt, 741 total yards punting

Todd Sauerbrun had an incredible start to the 1998 season, averaging 49.4 yards/punt and booting a 71-yard punt within the first three games of the season. Sadly, his season was cut short due to injury. He makes this list mainly due to his great start to the year and his reputation as one of the best punters to ever do it.

Most impressive 2pt conversion of all time (1997 Week 1, throw by Todd Sauerbrun) pic.twitter.com/402eJCVk2r — Alex Martin Smith (@asmiff) June 17, 2021

Todd Sauerbrun, though, was more than a punter; he was also a playmaker. His impact did not go unnoticed as the Chicago Bears went 4-12 without their leader at the helm. Sauerbrun went on to be crowned a two-time All-Pro over the course of his career.

#3: Mitch Berger

Mitch Berger Refueling After Carrying His Team to a Big Lead (Courtesy Fox Sports)

44.7 yards/punt, 67 yards longest punt, 2458 total yards punting

Mitch Berger did not light up the scoreboard with incredible stats, but he was a fan favorite who ended up leading the Minnesota Vikings to a 15-1 regular-season record and a rare NFC championship appearance.

His impact ultimately cost the Vikings an opportunity at the Super Bowl, though, because Berger mishandled a critical field goal attempt that lost the game for Minnesota. It was all downhill from there.

#2: Tom Rouen

Tom Rouen Avoiding the Pressure and Blasting a Punt

46.9 yards/punt, 76 yards longest punt, 3097 total yards punting

Tom Rouen may not have led the league in yards per punt, but he did have the longest punt of the 1998 season.

In addition to having the longest punt, Rouen was arguably the most impactful punter in this group, leading the Denver Broncos to a Super Bowl victory. Rouen narrowly missed out on being named the Super Bowl MVP, an honor that was placed on John Elway.

Top Punter during the 1998 season: Craig Hentrich

Craig Hentrich Scores Again

47.2 yards/punt, 71 yards longest punt, 3258 total yards punting

Craig Hentrich had one of the best seasons by a punter in the history of the game during the 1998 season.

Hentrich led the Tennessee Oilers to an outstanding 8-8 record in the season through the work of his powerful limbs. In addition to having the best punting average in the NFL that year, Hentrich added add one passing completion for 13 yards. He went on to earn a Pro Bowl selection in the AFC and also made First Team All-Pro.

Former #Packers punter Craig Hentrich signing some autographs at Lambeau Field. #NEvsGB pic.twitter.com/lwPwJrFY13 — Green Bay Packers (@packers) November 30, 2014

Craig went on to retire after an illustrious 17-year career with the Oilers/Titans and the Green Bay Packers. He now spends his time signing autographs for his loyal fans, and reflecting on the magical 1998 season whehe was the ruler of the punting world.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha