Top 5 NFL brothers ft. Travis and Jason Kelce

By Matthew Wear
Modified Jul 03, 2024 20:13 GMT
NBA: Boston Celtics at Cleveland Cavaliers
The Kelce brothers are among the most prominent siblings to have played in NFL [Image: IMAGN]

The NFL is at heart a family affair. Throughout the history of the league, there have been tonnes of players who've played after their parents and grandparents graced the league in a previous generation.

For example, Christian McCaffrey followed in the footsteps of his father Ed, who won three Super Bowls as a wide receiver for the Denver Broncos.

However, today's focus is on brothers who've played in the NFL and spent their careers competing for bragging rights against each other.

Top 5 NFL brothers

#5 - Devin and Jason McCourty

NBA: Memphis Grizzlies at Boston Celtics [Image: IMAGN]
NBA: Memphis Grizzlies at Boston Celtics [Image: IMAGN]

One of the most successful brotherly duos in NFL history, Devin and Jason McCourty, both won Super Bowl rings with the New England Patriots.

also-read-trending Trending

Devin was drafted by New England in 2010, spending his entire 12-year career with the team. His twin brother Jason spent time with the Titans, Browns, Patriots and Dolphins - winning his sole Super Bowl ring in Super Bowl LIII.

Devin, meanwhile, won three Super Bowls, was voted All-Pro three times and made it to three Pro Bowls. He was voted into the Patriots' All-Decade Team for the 2010s.

#4 - Trevon and Stefon Diggs

The Diggs brothers are one of the best brotherly duos in the NFL today. Despite playing on opposite sides of the ball, both Trevon and Stefon Diggs have displayed their elite playmaking abilities.

Stefon currently plays as a wide receiver for the Houston Texans, having previously represented both the Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills.

Meanwhile, cornerback Trevon has spent his entire career with the Dallas Cowboys. He's the younger sibling, being born in 1998 and was drafted in 2020, whilst Stefon was drafted back in 2015 and is now 30 years old.

Stefon has made four Pro Bowls and led the NFL in receiving yards in 2020, whilst Trevon has made two Pro Bowls and led the NFL in interceptions in 2021 with 11.

#3 - Nick and Joey Bosa

Both Nick and Joey Bosa have been terrorizing opposition quarterbacks for the best part of a decade.

Joey was drafted by the Los Angeles Chargers back in 2016 and Nick was selected by the San Francisco 49ers in 2019. Both were top 5 picks coming out of college and have lived up to expectations.

Joey has amassed 67 sacks in 93 career games, won NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and made it to four Pro Bowls. Nick has 53.5 sacks in 68 career games, also won NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and has also been voted to four Pro Bowls.

Where Nick stands out is his NFL Defensive Player of the Year award he won in 2022 after amassing a league-high 18.5 sacks.

#2 - Travis and Jason Kelce

The Kelce brothers have become superstars in their own right - both on and off the field. Off the field - they've developed their brotherly love with the hugely successful New Heights podcast.

On the field, both Kelce brothers have been arguably the best in their positions for the duration of their careers.

Travis has set all kinds of records at the tight end position with the Kansas City Chiefs, including the most single-season receiving yards with 1,416 in 2020. He also has the most consecutive 1,000-yard seasons with seven, from 2016 until 2022. He's also the owner of three Super Bowl rings.

Jason was a stalwart on the offensive line of the Philadelphia Eagles, playing 193 games from 2011 until 2023. He made seven Pro Bowls, being named All-Pro no less than eight times and won a Super Bowl ring with victory in Super Bowl LII.

#1 - Peyton and Eli Manning

NFL: Pro Bowl-AFC at NFC [Image: IMAGN]
NFL: Pro Bowl-AFC at NFC [Image: IMAGN]

Arguably, the most decorated brothers in NFL history, both Eli and Peyton Manning won multiple Super Bowl rings as quarterbacks in the NFL in the 2000s and 2010s.

Peyton played for the Colts from 1998 until 2011 and spent time with the Broncos from 2012 until his retirement after the 2015 season. He won NFL MVP on five separate occasions - more than any other player in league history.

He also won a pair of Super Bowl rings - with the Colts in 2006 and the Broncos in 2015. He was also named All-Pro 10 times and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2021.

Eli spent his entire career with the New York Giants and won a pair of Super Bowl rings. In the process, he became the first man to beat Tom Brady in the big game at the time, achieving this feat twice, in 2007 and 2011.

He made it to four Pro Bowls and passed for 366 touchdowns across a career spanning from 2004 until 2019.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat
