Top 5 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year candidates for 2023 season 

The 2023 NFL season is less than three months away, and the recently-drafted players seem to be acclimatizing well to their new surroundings.

There were several high-quality defensive players in the 2023 draft, and there's plenty of excitement ahead of their respective rookie seasons. Last season, it was New York Jets cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner who won the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award.

It will be interesting to see who stakes that claim in the upcoming season. Here, we take a look at five prospects who are the favorites to win the NFL DROY award for next season.

Five Defensive Rookie of the Year contenders for the 2023 NFL season

Houston Texans star Will Anderson Jr. is the favorite to win the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award

#1, Will Anderson Jr.

Will Anderson Jr. was picked by the Houston Texans in the 2023 draft. The defensive end is quick to read the game and has impeccable athleticism for someone his size.

Anderson is expected to rack up tackles and interceptions in his debut season. The 21-year-old is a two-time Southeastern Conference Defensive Player of the Year, having won the award in 2021 and 2022.

#2, Christian Gonzalez

Christian Gonzalez entered the draft as one of the most talented defensive players in the pool. He was picked by Bill Belichick's New England Patriots in the first round.

It's safe to say that Belichick usually relies on an elite cornerback to add defensive cover for the Patriots. Under the veteran coach, Gonzalez can take his game to the next level and put himself in contention for the DROY award.

#3, Jalen Carter

Jalen Carter won two national championships during his time with Georgia. The defensive end has a natural explosiveness and power that makes him a force to reckon with.

Having been picked by the Philadelphia Eagles, Carter is expected to slot directly into the team's rear guard for next season. His commanding nature and leadership ability are also aspects of his game that go under the radar.

#4, Joey Porter Jr.

Joey Porter Jr. was an ideal pick for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The team desperately needed a cornerback and managed to get one of the best prospects in the draft.

Porter is quick and agile. He reads the game well and is expected to play an important role next season.

#5, Devon Witherspoon

Devon Witherspoon is a defensive end with a high ceiling. The Seattle Seahawks will be eager to unlock his full potential as quickly as possible.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll will be looking to make the most of Witherspoon. If he clicks well, he could be in contention for the DROY award next season.

