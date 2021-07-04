Top 5 NFL franchise cornerstone players entering 2021

The NFL is full of star players who can make game-changing plays, but how many of these stars can you build a franchise around?

These players are not only the face of the franchise but also the key building blocks for the present and future of the team. Let's examine the best of the best on offer in the NFL at the moment.

Here are the top five such NFL players as we approach the 2021 NFL season.

#5 Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

The 24-year-old quarterback may still be in his rookie contract, but he is, without doubt, the rock that the Ravens will be building around for years to come.

Some would argue that Jackson is too young and inexperienced to be a cornerstone. But others would say that no other Ravens player has made three straight postseasons,

Lamar Jackson was the 2019 league MVP and has led Baltimore to the playoffs in every season he has played in the NFL. He finally got his first playoff win last season, and many more look likely for the Ravens' star quarterback.

#4 Aaron Donald, DT, Los Angeles Rams

This player had to be included on the list due to his sheer domination over the past several seasons. Aaron Donald is the centerpiece of the LA Rams franchise.

In seven seasons in the league, the 29-year-old has seven Pro Bowl appearances and six first-team All-Pro selections. Perhaps most impressively, Donald has been named the NFL Defensive Player of the Year three times.

Aaron Donald has 85.5 sacks to go with 357 total tackles and has pressured opposing QBs a remarkable 170 times over the past three seasons. He is one of the game's most disruptive defenders and looks set to terrify offenses for years to come.

#3 Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

When you think of the Tennessee Titans, you think Derrick Henry. The star running back has put the franchise on his back over the past few seasons.

Over the past two years, the former Alabama star has led the league in rushing with 3,567 yards and 33 touchdowns. Last season, he registered only the eighth 2,000-plus-yard rushing campaign in NFL history.

The punishing runner has shown no signs of slowing down and will be seeking to deliver the franchise's first-ever Super Bowl this season.

#2 Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle Seahawks

The 32-year-old quarterback Russell Wilson has kept the Seahawks relevant since he entered the league in 2021. A third-round draft pick way back in 2012, Wilson led the franchise to their first Super Bowl in 2014 and was within one play of another the next year.

The seven-time Pro Bowler has never missed a game because of injury and has recorded 33,946 passing yards, 4,506 rushing yards and 288 combined touchdowns.

He's not just the face of the franchise; he’s the foundation today and for the foreseeable future.

#1 Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs are one of the most exciting teams to watch because of one man - Patrick Mahomes. The 25-year-old has taken over the NFL since taking over starting duties in Missouri.

Patrick Mahomes has led the Chiefs to back-to-back Super Bowls, winning the championship in 2020. In 46 regular-season starts, the Kansas City QB has thrown for 14,152 yards, 114 touchdowns and 24 interceptions while running for 808 yards and six touchdowns with a quarterback rating of 108.7.

As long as Patrick Mahomes remains healthy, the Chiefs will fancy their chances of competing for championships for many NFL seasons to come.

