Top 5 NFL Hall of Famers who never won a Super Bowl

Winning a Super Bowl is the ultimate goal for each and every player that passes through the NFL. Yet such a goal is not an easy one to accomplish given the nature of the league.

Football is the ultimate team sport and superstar players may not be enough to will an entire team to a championship. A cohesive roster run by a great coaching staff is also needed to manage the entire roster and make sure everyone is playing to their respective strengths.

Such storylines have been around for years, so here are the top 5 NFL Hall of Famers who have never won a Super Bowl.

Top 5 NFL Hall of Famers without a Super Bowl win

#5 - Barry Sanders

Barry Sanders is the gold standard when it comes to NFL running backs. He made the Pro Bowl in all 10 of his NFL seasons and never finished a year under 1,000 yards. Unfortunately, his Detroit Lions did not win a single playoff game in his decade of play.

brookidge @brookidge1 #NFL Matthew Stafford shows what happens when good Lions players (should of been Calvin Johnson, Barry Sanders) move to decent teams #LARams Matthew Stafford shows what happens when good Lions players (should of been Calvin Johnson, Barry Sanders) move to decent teams #LARams #NFL

His early retirement was a shock to the NFL world and perhaps it had to do with the lack of positive direction with the franchise. Regardless, Sanders racked up over 15,000 yards in 10 seasons and was a rare non-quarterback to take home NFL MVP honors.

His talent on another team may have prevented him from making this list. But one thing Sanders never did was take a game off, even if the Lions were rather awful during his tenure.

#4 - Randy Moss

Randy Moss is one of the greatest receivers in NFL history and was a lock for the Hall of Fame. He is enshrined with over 15,000 career receiving yards and 156 touchdowns.

His best chance of winning a title came during his time with Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. He sure got close, but Eli Manning and the New York Giants ruined his hopes in a thrilling Super Bowl that has gone down as one of the best ever.

NFL Update @nflupdate247 #Packers Legend Brett Favre said that #Titans Derrick Henry reminded him of #Vikings Randy Moss. He was such a special player, you had to game plan for him and put special players on them to design to stop them. #NFL #Packers Legend Brett Favre said that #Titans Derrick Henry reminded him of #Vikings Randy Moss. He was such a special player, you had to game plan for him and put special players on them to design to stop them. #NFL

Moss is a Minnesota Vikings legend and arguably the most fun big-bodied receiver to watch in NFL history. Him not winning a Super Bowl proves that talent alone at a skill position is not enough to reach that ultimate goal.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Piyush Bisht