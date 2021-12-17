Top 5 NFL head coaches who turned their franchise around

Finding a head coach that can collectively turn a disastrous team around is hard to find. Especially head coaches that have the tall task of turning a 2-14 or worse record team back into playoff hopefuls.

Turning an all-but-dead franchise into a playoff contender or Super Bowl championship team doesn't come very often, and sometimes head coaches are given too much time in hopes they can accomplish that.

However, some coaches have the mindset to turn a franchise around for the better.

Here are five NFL head coaches who turned their franchises around.

Which NFL head coach turned their franchise around the most?

#5 - Jimmy Johnson

Jimmy Johnson is arguably one of the best head coaches in NFL history. His mindset was instrumental in reviving the Dallas Cowboys in the early 90s.

When Johnson had initially taken over, the Cowboys were swimming in mediocrity or worse. His first season in 1989 saw the team go 1-15.

Through his first three seasons, Johnson would improve on the Cowboys record. In 1991, they would post an 11-5 record.

The 1992 and 1993 seasons saw the Cowboys win back-to-back Super Bowl championships. Johnson was responsible for giving birth to one of the NFL's biggest dynasties and helped catapult the team into becoming one of the most lucrative in the entire league.

#4 - Pete Carroll

Before Pete Carroll came into the picture for the Seattle Seahawks, the team was bouncing between mediocrity and winning seasons. The final two seasons before Caroll took over, the Seahawks went 4-12 (2008) and 5-11 (2009).

Carroll held a 7-9 record in his first season as head coach.

After that, however, the Seahawks would go on to have a winning record every season since 2011. The 2013 season saw the Seahawks win their first-ever Super Bowl championship, and they would return to the Super Bowl the following year.

Carroll helped breathe new life into a franchise that had mostly been forgotten.

