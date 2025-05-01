Top 5 NFL players who could get traded before training camp feat. Jalen Ramsey

The 2025 NFL trade market includes plenty of star players, despite the recent conclusion of this year's draft. Several of them are still rumored to potentially be dealt before the start of training camp. Some are due to contract situations, while others may be in complicated scenarios with their current teams. Here are the five best players that could be on the move.

Best NFL players in trade rumors ahead of 2025 training camp

NFL trade rumors

#5 - Jaire Alexander, CB, Green Bay Packers

Jaire Alexander is entering the final year of his contract with the Green Bay Packers. He has been involved in many trade rumros this year, but has yet to be officially dealt. He is a two-time All-Pro and is still just 28 years old, so he could be a valuable addition if a team makes a move for him, despite him missing 18 games across the past two seasons with injuries.

#4 - Trey Hendrickson, EDGE, Cincinnati Bengals

Trey Hendrickson has reportedly been seeking a contract extension with the Cincinnati Bengals after leading the NFL in saacks last season. The franchise has yet to give him what he's looking for, so a trade surely seems like a realistic possibility. He was rumored to be aviliable during the draft, but a deal could potentially still be made in the coming weeks.

#3 - Jalen Ramsey, CB, Miami Dolphins

Jalen Ramsey was reprotedly made available in the trade market by the Maimi Dolphins prior to the start of the 2025 NFL Draft. While he has been one fo the best overall cornerbacks in the league during his career, his contract situation may be an obstacle to getting a deal done. He is sheduled to make $25 million this season, so he is an expensive target.

#2 - Kirk Cousins, QB, Atlanta Falcons

Kirk Cousins signed with the Atlanta Falcons during the free agency period last year, but that didn't stop them from also drafting Michael Penix Jr. They are reportedly loocked into Penix as their starter, making Cousins a legitimate trade candidate. The veteran has proven succes as a starter, so it will be interesting to see if a quarterback-needy team makes a move for him.

#1 - Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins

Tyreek Hill has sparked rumors about his future with the Miami Dolphins through his social media activity. He has shared posts involving speculation that he could be traded, though the Dolphins have essentially denied the possibility of him being traded. If he is potentially made avaiable, he will leikly have a strong market, as he is still one of the best wide receivers in the entire NFL.

