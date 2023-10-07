Top 5 NFL RBs set to hit free agency in 2024 feat. Derrick Henry and Tony Pollard

Over the last few seasons, NFL running backs have suffered considerably, as teams have attempted to replace higher-priced experienced players with less expensive, youthful rookies who they consider to be just as capable.

The best running backs in the NFL, including Derrick Henry, Saquon Barkley, and Austin Ekeler, held a conference call in the summer to talk about the weak demand for running backs, according to ESPN. However, the discussion produced no significant plans.

On that note, let's analyze the top running backs who will become free agents in 2024:

Top running backs who will be free agents in 2024

Here're the top five:

#1 Saquon Barkley - New York Giants

Running back Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants reached an agreement in July on a one-year deal totaling up to $11 million.

The organization first used the franchise tag on the star running back. However, they only reached an agreement on a one-year contract with the player's agent by the deadline of July 17.

Barkley and the New York team cannot talk about a new deal until the end of the 2023 campaign, meaning the 26-year-old could leave for free in 2024.

#2 - Josh Jacobs - Las Vegas Raiders

Two months ago, the Las Vegas Raiders and their star running back Josh Jacobs reached an agreement on a new one-year deal for up to $12 million.

Even though Jacobs is one of the team's most valued players, the Raiders passed on the opportunity to sign him to a long-term contract before the franchise-tag deadline in July.

Realizing that he was in a strong position, Jacobs waited for his counsel to reach a deal during training camp rather than participating in team activities over the offseason.

The one-year deal allowed the Raiders to keep their star player for at least another year. However, Jacobs can still leave as a free agent in a few months.

#3 - Derrick Henry - Tennessee Titans

Running back Derrick Henry's Tennessee Titans contract expires after the 2023 season. Henry has reached the age at which a running back's value begins to dramatically decrease.

During his last four full seasons, Henry amassed nearly 1,500 carries. He may be too vital to the Titans' attack for them to allow him to leave.

However, Tennessee might be reluctant to put money in another large contract for a guy who will turn 30 before the start of the 2024 season.

#4 Austin Ekeler - Los Angeles Chargers

Before the 2023 season, Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler and the organization reached an agreement on a reworked contract, which included an extra $1.75 million in incentives.

The 28-year-old is in the last year of a four-year, $24.5 million contract he agreed in 2020. Hence, at the end of the ongoing NFL season, he will be a free agent.

#5 Tony Pollard - Dallas Cowboys

Before the franchise tag deadline in July, the Dallas Cowboys and their star running back Tony Pollar, were unable to come to an agreement on extension of his current deal.

That means Pollard is still bound to his current, little over $10 million, one-year contract. Additionally, it means that until 2024, no new discussions will take place. Pollard will enter the next NFL offseason as an unrestricted free agent if the Cowboys don't re-tag him.

Who is the highest-paid RB in the NFL in 2023?

The NFL's running back position is thought to have lost much of its worth in recent years.

That has made it difficult for some of the most talented backs in the league to secure both short- and long-term agreements that would put them on the same level with some of the league's other key positions.

Unexpectedly, a rookie is going to be the highest-paid running back in 2023. Bijan Robinson of the Atlanta Falcons is the position leader with $13.7 million in 2023 earnings.

Although a large portion of the 21-year-old's earnings will come from his signing bonus instead of base pay, he will still earn more this year than veterans at the position like Austin Ekeler and Christian McCaffrey.

Robinson, who was selected by the Falcons in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, is one of the league's most gifted running back prospects. However, nothing supports that claim more than the salary he will receive this year.

Five highest-paid RBs in 2023

The five highest-paid running backs in the NFL in 2023 are as follows:

Player Team 2023 earnings Bijan Robinson Atlanta Falcons $13.72M Christian McCaffrey San Francisco 49ers $12M Josh Jacobs Las Vegas Raiders $12M Alvin Kamara New Orleans Saints $11M Saquon Barkley New York Giants $11M