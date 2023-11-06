Top 5 NFL stars on bye week in Fantasy Football Week 10 feat. Puka Nacua, Travis Kelce and more

The NFL season just reached its half point, but the fantasy football season is nearing the playoffs, with just a handful of weeks remaining until the postseason arrives. The bye weeks in the NFL might affect a lot of teams and decide who gets to live another day in the leagues.

Check out some of the NFL stars who have a bye week in Week 10:

NFL stars with a fantasy football bye in Week 10

1 - Travis Kelce

The Kansas City Chiefs are one of four teams to have a bye week, which means that fantasy football owners won't be able to use the best tight end in the NFL to help their playoff push this week.

Travis Kelce leads all tight ends in the league with 597 yards, also adding 57 receptions and four touchdowns. He's a mainstay for every owner, and they'll have to be creative to replace him.

2 - A. J. Brown

The Philadelphia Eagles are also on a bye this week, and the team with the NFL's best record definitely needs to recharge following an emotional win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

A. J. Brown couldn't continue his streak of plus-125 receiving yards, ending the NFL record at 6. With 1005 receiving yards in just 9 games, it's clear that he has been a force - and in fantasy football, to replace this amount of production is nearly impossible.

3 - Tyreek Hill

There's only one wide receiver who has more yards than Brown this season, and it's Miami Dolphins' Tyreek Hill. The AFC East leaders will have a bye after returning from Germany, and the player with the most points this season also needs to be replaced.

Hill is on pace to become the first 2,000-yard receiver in the history of the league, and his pace through nine games is unbelievable.

4 - Puka Nacua

The rookie superstar out of the Los Angeles Rams is now going to wait until Week 11 to play again, as his team is out of games now.

At 3-6, there aren't many high hopes for the Rams this season, but everybody who was able to grab Puka Nacua on fantasy football waivers has been more than satisfied with his 827 yards in just nine NFL games, even if his production was slowed down a bit in the last couple of weeks.

5 - Patrick Mahomes

The biggest star in the league, just like Kelce, finally gets to rest after playing against the Dolphins in Germany. Mahomes has not been the same force this week, but he's still a starter in every league.

The Chiefs currently sit at 7-2 with the AFC's best record, and they'll use this week to continue to load up for their playoff run.