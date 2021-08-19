Top 5 NFL throwback jersey designs

The Green Bay Packers revealed their new throwback jerseys for the 2021 NFL season. Inspired by the uniform the historic franchise wore in the 1950s, it jumps off the page.

The new green and gold design is much-improved from the recent ACME Packers retro unis they have worn. Who can forget the brown helmet and blue jersey outfit Aaron Rodgers and co wore in 2011?

More teams are set to reveal their classic NFL uniforms, which got us thinking about which throwback jerseys we want to see back in the league in 2021.

A history-inspired look with a modern vibe.



Introducing the #Packers 50s Classic Uniform 🟩🟨#GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/BOPu6U7dKC — Green Bay Packers (@packers) August 19, 2021

Now spoiler alert, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers “creamsicle” jersey does not make the list. NFL fans either love it or hate it and let’s just say we prefer their current red and black color scheme.

Let’s take a look at the finest in NFL fashion and picture today’s stars rocking these uniforms in 2021 and beyond.

#5 - Seattle Seahawks

The new Seahawks uniforms are eye-catching, especially the full fluro-green Nike rush design. But it would be great to see Russell Wilson, D.K. Metcalf and Jamal Adams rocking the classic 1980s Seattle jersey.

The white with green and blue trim design is classic Seattle Seahawks. Add the cool silver helmet with the retro logo and you’ve got close to perfection.

#4 - Buffalo Bills

Nothing screams the early 90s more than the Buffalo Bills' blue NFL jersey. The Bills are going through a renaissance under head coach Sean McDermott and QB Josh Allen. So it's the perfect time to bring back the uniform that defined the team's most dominant era in the NFL.

Cleveland Browns v Buffalo Bills

It would be great to see the Bills finally lift the Vince Lombardi trophy with a nod to their heart-breaking past.

#3 - Cincinnati Bengals

Who doesn't like Tigers? Bengal tigers are up there with the coolest looking big cats on the planet. Cincinnati should bring back their 1980s tiger-styled jersey design.

The black on white looks absolutely beautiful. A job well done to Elizabeth Blackburn and those on the committee! 👏👏👏👏It definitely brings back memories of the 80’s teams. If the all white looks anywhere as good we are in great shape. #NewStripes 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/becihnMnPn — Bengals Uniform Tracker (@BengalsUnis) August 15, 2021

The jerseys that QB Boomer Esiason led the franchise to the Super Bowl in are legendary. Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase would look great wearing this design in 2021.

#2 - Denver Broncos

Cue the REM song “Orange Crush” because we’re talking about the classic Denver Broncos orange crush design of the 1980s.

When you think of John Elway, you have to think of the Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback wearing this jersey.

Baltimore Ravens v Denver Broncos

The Broncos may not have a star QB yet but this jersey will help their fans remember the past glory under Elway.

#1 - San Diego Chargers

Ok, so the team moved to the City of Angels but that doesn't mean they should ignore their past. Especially their beautiful powder blue jerseys from the 1970s.

Thankfully, Nike recently brought back a similar design for the Los Angeles Chargers.

Thoughts on the new Los Angeles Chargers uniforms? pic.twitter.com/K6vZgnCKgX — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) April 21, 2020

The distinctive color scheme is synonymous with the NFL franchise and goes perfectly with the blue skies of L.A. It's "chef's kiss" perfect.

Edited by Prem Deshpande