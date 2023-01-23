Top 5 Offensive Tackles of All-Time

When it comes to offensive tackles in the NFL, there have been some truly elite players throughout the history of the league. These players have been the backbone of their team's offensive line, protecting their quarterback, and opening up holes for their running backs.

Here are the top 5 offensive tackles in NFL history

#1 Anthony Munoz

Munoz played for the Cincinnati Bengals from 1980 to 1992 and is widely considered to be the best offensive tackle of all time. He is a 11-time Pro Bowler, a 9-time First-team All-Pro, and was named to the NFL's 75th Anniversary All-Time Team. He is known for his strength, technique, and durability. He was a key contributor in the Bengals' Super Bowl appearance in 1989.

#2 Jonathan Ogden

Ogden played for the Baltimore Ravens from 1996 to 2007 and is widely considered to be one of the best offensive tackles of all time. He was an 11-time Pro Bowler, a six-time first-team All-Pro, and was named to the NFL's 2000s All-Decade Team. He is known for his size, strength, and agility. He was a key contributor to the Ravens' Super Bowl win in 2000.

#3 Walter Jones

Jones played for the Seattle Seahawks from 1997 to 2008 and is widely considered to be one of the best offensive tackles of all time. He is a 9-time Pro Bowler, a 5-time first-team All-Pro, and was named to the NFL's 2000s All-Decade Team. He is known for his size, strength, and quickness. He was a key contributor to the Seahawks' Super Bowl appearance in 2005.

#4 Forrest Gregg

Gregg played for the Green Bay Packers, Dallas Cowboys, and Cincinnati Bengals from 1956 to 1971 and is widely considered to be one of the best offensive tackles of all time. He is an eight-time Pro Bowler, a six-time first-team All-Pro, and was named to the NFL's 1960s All-Decade Team. He is known for his strength, technique, and versatility. He was a key contributor to the Packers' Super Bowl wins in 1966 and 1967.

#5 Joe Thomas

Thomas played for the Cleveland Browns from 2007 to 2017 and is widely considered to be one of the best of all time. He is a 10-time Pro Bowler, a six-time first-team All-Pro, and was named to the NFL's 2010s All-Decade Team. He is known for his consistency, durability, and technique. He was unfortunately a part of the Browns' franchise, who were dismal throughout his stellar career.

All of these players have left an indelible mark on the NFL and have set the standard for future offensive tackles to follow. Their dominance on the field, their statistics, and their awards are a testament to their greatness. They are known for their strength, technique, agility, durability, consistency and versatility. They have been key contributors to the success of their teams and their legacies will be remembered for years to come.

