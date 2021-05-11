Top 5 offensive weapons for the Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars have long been the laughing stock of the AFC. Since their inception in 1995, the Jags have only had eight winning seasons and made the NFL playoffs seven times.

However, there is renewed hope in the Florida city that things are about to get better. As they enter the 2021 season, the Jaguars have a new-look roster brimming with offensive talent.

It features the number one draft pick QB, his star college running back, and also a returning veteran who hasn’t been seen in the NFL for over eight years.

Let’s take a look at the top five offensive weapons the Jacksonville Jaguars can unleash in 2021.

#1 - Trevor Lawrence - QB

The greatest rookie quarterback prospect since Andrew Luck, Trevor Lawrence is the future of the Jacksonville Jaguars. The number one pick in this year’s NFL Draft, Lawrence is as close to a sure thing as there is entering the league.

The six-foot-six, 219-pound quarterback had a legendary college career at Clemson. He led the Tigers to the National Championship in 2018 and to the championship game in 2019, losing to LSU. He had an unbelievable record of 34-2 as a starter at Clemson, throwing for over 10,000 yards and 90 TDs.

Lawrence brings a winning mentality to the team and Jacksonville’s front office has surrounded the rookie QB with offensive weapons to help him in 2021.

#2 - Travis Etienne - RB

Clemson Tigers star running back Travis Etienne was reunited with his college QB after the Jaguars picked him in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

This pre-existing chemistry will no doubt help the Jags’ offense get off to a fast start in this year’s regular season. Like his college teammate Lawrence, Etienne brings a winning culture to Jacksonville.

The five-foot-ten, 215-pound running back had an outstanding college career at Clemson. He ran for over 4,900 yards with 70 TDs, averaging over 7-yards a carry.

If anyone can get the Jaguars' running game up to speed, it’s Travis Etienne.

#3 - D.J. Chark Jr - WR

Houston Texans v Jacksonville Jaguars

The six-foot-four wide receiver is the established star of the Jacksonville Jaguars offense. The 2019 Pro Bowler has put up impressive numbers in the NFL since being drafted by the Jags in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Chark Jr. will be craving playing with a potential top-five NFL quarterback in Trevor Lawrence. The lanky speedster finally has some help on offense and that can only benefit the wide receiver.

He has scored 13 touchdowns and averaged 13,5 yards per reception in a Jags uniform for over three seasons in the NFL. Look out for D.J. Chark Jr. to have a big year in 2021.

#4 - Marvin Jones Jr - WR

Minnesota Vikings v Detroit Lions

New free-agent signing Marvin Jones Jr. adds some much-needed experience to the Jacksonville Jaguars offense.

The veteran wide receiver has played eight seasons in the NFL since being drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2012. Jones Jr. had a breakout year in 2017 when he caught 61 passes for over 1,100 yards for the Detroit Lions.

He has some postseason experience and will be able to help younger members of the Jags offense adapt to the speed of the NFL. Jones Jr. is the perfect weapon to complement fellow receiver D.J. Chark Jr.

#5 - Tim Tebow - TE

Kansas City Chiefs v Denver Broncos

The wild-card weapon of the Jacksonville Jaguars offense could be new free agent signing Tim Tebow.

Sure, Tebow has not played in an NFL regular-season game since 2012 and he has never played tight end in high school or college. However, Tebow has been active playing professional baseball, and this is the opportunity he’s been longing for since exiting the NFL in 2015.

Jacksonville is Tim Tebow’s hometown and he will be reunited with his former Florida head coach Urban Meyer. Tebow is a powerful runner who could be a key offensive option in goalline scenarios.

It might take a few months for Tebow to work the rust off but he has the experience and talent to make a difference for the Jaguars offense in 2021.