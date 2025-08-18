Top 5 overrated WRs to avoid in dynasty fantasy football for 2025 season ft. Terry McLaurin

Wide receivers have surpassed running backs as the most important group position in fantasy football. The NFL has plenty of elite pass catchers who can make an impact on the gridiron and fantasy platforms.

While Ja'Marr Chase, CeeDee Lamb, Justin Jefferson or Mike Evans are likely to have big seasons, others might be heading in a different direction. Among the big list of wide receivers, there's a small group of players who look solid on paper, but their team's situation, injuries and even off-field controversies could hurt their chances to shine.

These are five overrated wide receivers in dynasty fantasy football in 2025.

5 overrated WRs in dynasty fantasy football 2025

#1. Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers

Brandon Aiyuk is the clear best wide receiver for the San Francisco 49ers, but the veteran is coming off a season-ending injury that could derail his performance. Jauan Jennings and Ricky Pearsall should step up for Aiyuk, meaning that his targets would decrease, at least in the first half of the season.

#2. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Similar to Brandon Aiyuk, Chris Godwin's 2024 season was cut short due to an injury. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' wide receiver will return to a team that already added Jalen McMillan last season and drafted Emeka Egbuka to boost the wide receiver room in April.

#3. Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders

Terry McLaurin is one of the three NFL stars (alongside Micah Parsons and Trey Hendrickson) who have yet to practice with their teams. McLaurin wouldn't be fit to play in Week 1 given his contract and trade standoff with the Washington Commanders. Adding him to your fantasy football team won't be the smartest decision.

#4. Garrett Wilson, New York Jets

Garrett Wilson couldn't unlock his potential with Aaron Rodgers last season. With a mobile quarterback like Justin Fields and three talented running backs such as Breece Hall, Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis, the Jets' air game might not be as important as it was with Rodgers on the roster, decreasing Wilson's chances to shine again in fantasy football.

#5. Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints

Chris Olave finds himself in the most difficult position on the list. The New Orleans Saints' wideout doesn't have a solid quarterback behind him. Spencer Rattler, Tyler Shough and Jake Haener aren't good enough to elevate Olave's game, which makes him a bad choice if you're looking to add a wide receiver in the first to mid rounds of fantasy football drafts.

