Top 5 players with highest vertical jump recorded at NFL Combine ft. Gerald Sensabaugh

The 2025 NFL Combine is fast approaching where the vertical jump is a key drill that helps analyze the athleticism of a prospect. Over the years, there have been some players who have excelled at the vertical jump. However, one man set the record for the drill 20 years ago and it still stands strong.

On that note, here are the five highest vertical jumps recorded in Combine history.

5 highest recorded vertical jumps at NFL Combine

NFL: San Francisco 49ers WR Chris Conley - Source: Imagn

=#5. Chris Conley, WR

Conley recorded a vertical jump of 45.0 inches at the 2015 NFL Combine. The Kansas City Chiefs selected the wideout in the third round of the draft later that year.

Conley has also played for the Jacksonville Jaguars (from 2019 to 2020), Houston Texans (from 2021 to 2022) and Tennessee Titans (2022) and has been playing for the San Francisco 49ers since 2023.

=#5. Donald Washington, CB

Washington posted a vertical jump of 45.0 inches at the 2009 Combine. The Chiefs drafted the cornerback in the third round that year and he played three seasons at Kansas City. Washington also played one season each with the CFL's Toronto Argonauts (2014) and Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2015).

=#5. Chris McKenzie, CB

McKenzie's vertical jump measured in at 45.0 inches at the 2005 Combine. The cornerback went undrafted but was later signed by the Houston Texans. McKenzie spent two years with the Texans and also played briefly in the IFL and the CFL.

=#5. Chris Chambers, WR

Chambers recorded a vertical jump of 45.0 inches at the 2001 Combine. The Miami Dolphins drafted the receiver in the second round later that year and he played just under seven years with the franchise.

Chambers also had stints with the then-San Diego Chargers (from 2007 to 2019) and with the Kansas City Chiefs (from 2009 to 2010).

#2. Cameron Wake, LB

Wake's vertical jump was measured at 45.5 inches at the 2005 Combine, but he still went undrafted. The New York Giants eventually signed him to their practice squad later that year.

Wake played two years in the CFL before returning to the NFL with the Miami Dolphins, where he played for 10 seasons. The linebacker also had a one-year sojourn with the Tennessee Titans in 2019.

#1. Gerald Sensabaugh, S

Sensabaugh holds the record for the highest vertical jump at the NFL Combine, posting a 46.0-inches leap in 2005. The Jacksonville Jaguars selected the safety in the fifth round that year. After four seasons with the Jaguars, Sensabaugh also played four seasons with the Dallas Cowboys.

